No one was injured today when a Lafayette house caught on fire. Lafayette firefighters were called to the 400 block of Woodrow Street at 9:55 a.m. Friday morning. As firefighters approached the dwelling, smoke was coming from roof. Emergency crews made entry to the home and assessed the attic for visible flames. The fire was located in the attic towards the rear of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO