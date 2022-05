VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy released the name of a sailor who died after a helicopter's hard landing at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The incident happened last Thursday, May 5. Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler, a public affairs officer with U.S. Fleet Forces Command, said a helicopter made a hard landing during a joint training exercise at the base. Three military service members were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO