The Boston Bruins have a chance to stay alive in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at home on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. EST. Hurricanes currently lead the series 3-2 after beating the Bruins 5-1 on Tuesday. Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the win. So far this series, home ice advantage has been crucial for wins so the Bruins could have an edge Thursday. Carolina won games one, two and five at home while the Bruins won games 3 and 4 at home. Jeremy Swayman will make his third straight start in goal for Game 6. Hampus Lindholm is also expected to start for Boston after missing the last three games since being leveled on a jarring shoulder-to-chest hit by Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov in Game 2.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO