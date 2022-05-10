Honda riddled with bullets in Vacaville freeway shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. - New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people trying to rescue a person from a burning car in Vallejo. KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose high school was placed on lockdown Friday after a student was believed to have brought a firearm to school, which later turned out to be a BB gun, police said. San Jose police were called to Yerba Buena High School around 12:20 after...
RICHMOND, Calif. - Authorities on Friday warned residents of a possible mountain lion sighting in the Point Richmond neighborhood, police said. The Richmond Police Department said it received reports of a cougar sighting, but authorities did not specify where exactly. "We have notified and are working with our partners at...
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - San Francisco firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire on Friday, where seven people were injured and 18 people were displaced. The fire department said that two of those injuries were critical and two were serious. Crews from the Red Cross were also on the scene to...
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how thieves targeted a Bay Area coin dealer. Store manager Jennifer, who declined to give her last name, said her family's two businesses have each been targeted by groups of thieves in a span of two months. The criminals were not able to get...
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday said they recovered $715,000 in stolen goods taken from a multitude of stores and arrested a 45-year-old Pittsburg man on suspicion of organized retail theft and conspiracy. Julio Cuellar, 45, was booked into Solano County Jail, the CHP said. While searching...
A woman was arrested after allegedly crashing into several cars while driving under the influence in a stolen vehicle, Piedmont police said. The mom, who was not named, was found hiding in the bushes with her 1-year-old baby after abandoning a stolen black SUV on Warfield Avenue on Tuesday night, police said in a Facebook message.
CONCORD, Calif. - Kyle Poole's house is located up the hill from Hillcrest Park in Antioch, where someone set 6 fires over the weekend. "We heard crackling first. My wife came up, and we saw the smoke coming in the backyard. And then the following day we heard it a little louder because it was right at the bottom of the walkways there," said Poole. "It was a scary situation for us."
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose police officer is on administrative leave after he allegedly traded a meth pipe to a woman in exchange for information, the latest in a string of misconduct allegations against officers in the department. The alleged incident happened late last year and the unidentified...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people have now been arrested and charged following the death of a 3-year-old girl at a church exorcism in San Jose. San Jose police on Friday identified the girl's uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, 19, and her grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 59, as the newest suspects to be arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. They were arrested on Wednesday.
PALO ALTO, Calif, - Authorities are investigating a vandalism incident at a Palo Alto middle school after someone wrote "KKK" in two bathrooms, authorities said. The police department said on Wednesday at around 4:06 p.m. administrative staff at Fletcher Middle School called to report a graffiti vandalism incident. School staff...
OAKLEY, Calif. - Oakley Police Department served an additional search warrant in connection to the disappearance of Alexis Gabe, who was last seen at her ex-boyfriend's Antioch home in January, officials say. On Thursday, police detectives served the warrant at the home on Benttree Way in Antioch, City of Oakley...
RODEO, Calif. - Fire crews are doing controlled burns of wildland in Rodeo starting Friday that will cause visible smoke and flames along Interstate Highway 80, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The controlled burns, part of a training exercise with the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District, Cal Fire,...
SONOMA, Calif. - A candlelight vigil is being held at Sonoma Square Friday night, for 19-year-old Aidan Clune, who has been missing since late April. Clune was last seen in Elko County, and may have been in the area of Wells, Nevada. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Clune...
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward to find Mitula Payton, a suspect in the deadly mass shooting in Sacramento last month. Two suspects have previously been arrested for the violence that killed six people and wounded 10 in downtown Sacramento.
It was the site of a terrible mass shooting and now it's being razed. Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority made the decision to demolish Building B at their Guadalupe Light Rail Yard, so employees would never have to go back there. This comes just before the May 26 anniversary of the tragedy, where 10 people died.
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A helicopter conducting training went down Wednesday morning at the PG&E Livermore Training Center, aerials from SkyFox showed. The incident occurred at 7205 National Drive before 10:30 a.m. There was no immediate word on injuries. Aerial video showed the helicopter on the pavement and firefighters and emergency...
RICHMOND, Calif. - A federal judge has approved a settlement forcing the city of Richmond to pay more than $500,000 to a man beaten by a deputy during a traffic stop. U.S. Magistrate Alex Hse on Tuesday ruled in favor of plaintiff Ricardo Hernandez and against police officer Brandon Hodges.
OAKLAND, Calif. - A drug deal near a high school in West Oakland was intercepted by a task force that went on to seize fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. On Tuesday, a man in a Nissan Altima drove to Myrtle Street right near the campus and got into the passenger side of a Toyota Corolla, hoping to buy some fentanyl.
