Honda riddled with bullets in Vacaville freeway shooting

CONCORD, Calif. - Kyle Poole's house is located up the hill from Hillcrest Park in Antioch, where someone set 6 fires over the weekend. "We heard crackling first. My wife came up, and we saw the smoke coming in the backyard. And then the following day we heard it a little louder because it was right at the bottom of the walkways there," said Poole. "It was a scary situation for us."

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO