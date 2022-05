We’ll have a rundown of all oft he key races on Tuesday, including a runaway victory by Congressman Alex Mooney over Congressman David McKinley in the race for the GOP nomination in the newly formed 2nd Congressional District. Plus a look at the nominees in the House and Senate races. Also, Braxton County said goodbye to a fallen firefighter whose funeral was Tuesday and a Nicholas County deputy has died in an off-duty accident. In Sports, the Mountaineers take down Pitt in the baseball edition of the Backyard Brawl. Those stories and much more in today’s edition of the MetroNews This Morning podcast.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO