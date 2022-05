A ribbon-cutting and an official ceremony will mark the opening of the downtown Buffalo Fire Station today (Wednesday). Buffalo Fire Chief John Harnois acknowledges that there were various delays in getting into the building, many of which were related to supply problems and labor issues caused by the pandemic. The Chief says the new building will be much better suited to house modern fire-fighting vehicles and equipment which continue to require more room.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO