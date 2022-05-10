ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Prince Rogers Nelson Way: Minneapolis poised for street name change to honor Prince

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A block of 1st Avenue in Minneapolis is poised to get a commemorative name change to...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 3

Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Metro realtors elect first Black president

For nearly 30 years, Denise Mazone has dedicated her life and career to helping Minnesota residents realize the value of homeownership. A Minneapolis native, Mazone’s passion is finding avenues to bring more diversity into the local and national real estate narrative. Recently named president of Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

OutFront Minnesota announces new leadership

(FOX 9) - One of Minnesota’s leading organizations for LGBTQ rights is getting new leadership. Kat Rohn takes over as executive director on Wednesday, May 18. Rohn comes to OutFront Minnesota from the University of Minnesota where she served for six years as a senior development officer and one of its peer facilitators on gender equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
ccxmedia.org

International Food Village Proposed for Brooklyn Center Target Site

A concept plan for an international food village aims to make Brooklyn Center a destination for global food. The ambitious new project is led by James Sanigular, owner of International Food Corporation, which supplies global foods to retailers like Cub and Hy-Vee. The main portion of the project would convert...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Complaints about "toxic" city office culture sparks review

The city of Minneapolis plans to hire an outside expert to "look into" complaints about "a toxic, anti-Black" culture and the return-to-office expectations within the city coordinator's office, according to the city attorney. Driving the news: A group of current and former city staffers released a letter late Tuesday raising concerns about a "lack of commitment to listening to staff, to being transparent with staff, or to addressing systemic anti-Black racism." What they're saying: The 21-page document, signed by more than a dozen people, includes personal stories from several Black staffers and email correspondence about workplace concerns. What they want:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7th Street#City Council
CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding school sites in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819...
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Now Open: Hell’s Cafeteria in Downtown Minneapolis

I get this question often, “Jason, where should I go for lunch downtown Minneapolis?”. It’s tough because many local places are still not open or on limited hours as workers slowly make their way back to the office. There are a handful of new options, and I’ve enjoyed all of them. Noa Minneapolis opened this winter in the IDS, I’ve become a bit of a regular at David Fhima’s Mother Dough Bakery in the Capella Tower (they make the perfect cappuccino), and now Hell’s Cafeteria has entered the conversation on Ninth Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
fox9.com

Minnesota couple looking for owners of WWI heirlooms

(FOX 9) - For the last few years a couple from Belle Plaine has been looking for relatives of a man who was awarded two medals they found from World War One. Troy and Erica Tikalsky enjoy taking vintage RVs around the country, but they had no idea their nearly 40-year-old motor home would also help them travel back in time.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Republicans race the clock at endorsing convention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Republicans gathered for their weekend endorsing convention in Rochester with the goal of endorsing candidates who can end the party's losing streak in statewide elections that dates to 2006. The GOP senses that the political winds are at its back this year. Midterm elections...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy