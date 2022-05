OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday always had intentions of finding sophomore Nolan McLean a role on the mound. He saw the potential for the former two-way standout out of Willow Springs, North Carolina. However, because of McLean’s role with the football program in 2021, Holliday was not able to develop McLean’s arm to the extent in which he intended to. As a result, McLean’s first pitching action occurred 37 games into the season against Texas. Now, aided by development, McLean has cemented himself as the Cowboys’ primary closer.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO