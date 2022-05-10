ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Heightened security for Supreme Court justices as protests continue in support of abortion rights

By Josh Haskell
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmSR4_0fYUb8Cq00

Protests continued Monday across the U.S. in response to the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

ABC News confirmed that the U.S. Marshall's service is beefing up security details around individual justices, including at their homes.

Heightened security will also be present at Catholic churches across the country and anti-abortion organizations. In Madison, Wisconsin, the office of an anti-abortion lobbying group was vandalized and set on fire. No one has been arrested.

A message left behind in Wisconsin said, "if abortions aren't safe, then you aren't either."

RELATED | Rallies held throughout SoCal in support of abortion rights after Supreme Court draft opinion leak

Demonstrators hit the streets across SoCal as abortion rights appear to be on the brink of being drastically cut in half following a leaked document from the Supreme Court showing an early vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Two Catholic churches in Colorado were vandalized last week including one known for its annual anti-abortion display.

"We have not seen violence or vandalism against Supreme Court justices," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "We have seen it at Catholic churches, that's unacceptable. The president does not support that. We have seen it at some conservative organizations. We don't support that...We know the passion, we understand the passion, we understand the concern, but what the president's position is, is that should be peaceful."

RELATED | Swift reaction after leaked draft opinion suggests Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

In a stunning breach of precedent, both in constitutional law and Supreme Court protocol, a draft decision that would end Roe v. Wade was apparently leaked to the outlet Politico.

Democrats have vowed to take action, hoping to codify federal abortion rights protections. The senate is expected to vote Wednesday, but the measure is likely to fail.

"If we are not successful, then we go to the ballot box," said Senator Amy Klobuchar Sunday on ABC's This Week. "We march straight to the ballot box. And the women of this country, and the men who stand with them, will vote like they've never voted before."

RELATED | Roe v. Wade under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared at a Planned Parenthood facility in Los Angeles, where he discussed his administration's commitment to safeguarding reproductive rights in California.

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles told Eyewitness News that their doors remain open, and that California is ready to help anyone who may lose their reproductive rights if the Supreme Court's draft opinion becomes official.

"What's changed now is that the public has an awareness that the right to choose, the right to access safe and legal abortion, even though it's not been perfect, even though it's left some behind, is, nevertheless, in grave jeopardy right now," said Sue Dunlap, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. "And so the hope is that as folks rise up, we have the potential to make a difference in this moment."

RELATED | Democrats scramble after Supreme Court draft leak on Roe v Wade

Democrats in Washington are scrambling to create new legislation that would protect the abortion provisions of Roe v. Wade.

Anti-abortion groups in California believe taxpayer dollars shouldn't fund abortion related services for those out of state.

"I think California really should be focusing closer to home at meeting needs of mother's and families here instead of trying to become the abortion destination for the entire country," said Jonathan Keller, the President of the California Family Council.

The justices on the Supreme Court will meet in private this Thursday for the first time since the leak.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#Protest#The Supreme Court#Abc News#Catholic#White House
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy