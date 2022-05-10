ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Keyser Chase Davis Grafton Alex Hess.jpg

By Photo courtesy Denise Junkins
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser showed in...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

linc pitcher a.JPG

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln's Nick Kellar had seen it happen so many times, parti…
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia runners 'Conquer the Dam' for Meals on Wheels

ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) – With less than favorable weather conditions, 64 runners crossed the finish line at the 11th annual “Conquer the Dam 5K” Race for Meals on Wheels. Despite flooding rains, Anthony Sanders of Ridgley was the overall winner, crossing the finish line in...
ELK GARDEN, WV
WVNews

Mineral County qualifies 42 track athletes for the West Virginia state meet

FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - On Wednesday, eight schools from Region I in class AA converged on North Marion High School to compete in the regional track tournament. The end result? The Keyser boys won the team championship and the Frankfort boys finished in third. The Frankfort girls finished in fifth place and the Keyser girls in ninth.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lincoln's 6th inning rally stuns Philip Barbour

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Nick Kellar had seen it happen so many times, particularly against Philip Barbour — an outfielder making a spectacular diving catch. But not this time. With Lincoln trailing by a run and with two runners on base, Kellar hit a...
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport fights on with run-rule win over University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport baseball was never going to go down without a fight. After a stunning loss to No. 2 seed University on Wednesday, the No. 1 Indians won their second elimination game in as many nights Friday, beating that same Hawks team 12-2 in five innings to force a final decisive game for the championship of Class AAA Region I, Section 2.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lincoln-PB box score

Lincoln (14-12) Johnny Lopez cf 4 0 1 0, Brayden Arcuri ss 1 0 1 0, Lance Hostuttler 2b 3 0 0 0, Jeremah Carpenter c 2 0 0 0, Michael Martin lf 3 1 1 0, Coby Gorby p/1b 2 0 1 0, Levi Moore 3b/1b 3 0 0 0, Corbin Ayers p/3b 3 1 0 1, Nick Kellar rf 3 0 2 2, Noah Sears cr 0 1 0 0. Totals 24 3 6 3.
WVNews

David 'Scott' Nutt, Jr.

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — David “Scott” Nutt Jr., 56, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by his side. Scott was born July 30, 1965, in Clarksburg, WV, son of Sharon Lee Melvin Nutt Kinney and the late David Scott Nutt Sr.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — The more than 330 people who attended the 35th WVU Cancer Institute’s Spring Gala, raising more than $840,000 to aid cancer care and research in West Virginia. The event was held April 29-30 at The Greenbrier.
WVNews

Early odds not kind to WVU football, but how much does that matter?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the advent of the one-time penalty-free transfer and with player movement at an all-time high, predicting the outcomes, or even setting odds, on collegiate sports contests months in advance is more fraught with danger than ever. Twenty, or even 10, years ago, rosters for an...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Keyser, West Virginia High School honors seniors during Class Night

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser High School celebrated the best and brightest of its 2022 senior class Monday, May 9, during the school’s annual Class Night. Principal Lois Spencer and assistant principal Christine Droppleman emceed the program, which kicked off with the traditional march through the theater and onto the stage by the members of the senior class.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

WVU Potomac State College announces scholarships at Class Night

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Potomac State College announced a large number of scholarships last week in conjunction with Keyser High School’s annual Class Night. Larry Kruk, admissions counselor, Office of Enrollment Services for Potomac State, announced the following recipients:. Go First Scholarships: Lydia Agee, Everlie Battko, Rennick...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Juneteenth Banner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is seeking ve…
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

PSC logo.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Potomac State College announced a large number of scholarships…
KEYSER, WV

