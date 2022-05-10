Keyser Chase Davis Grafton Alex Hess.jpg

ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) – With less than favorable weather conditions, 64 runners crossed the finish line at the 11th annual “Conquer the Dam 5K” Race for Meals on Wheels. Despite flooding rains, Anthony Sanders of Ridgley was the overall winner, crossing the finish line in...
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser and Frankfort have battled it out in baseball four times this season to date, with the Golden Tornado laying claim to three victories in those three tries. As it turns out, again, to date, none of the three has been any bigger than their 7-5 victory over the Falcons in Short Gap on Thursday.
FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - On Wednesday, eight schools from Region I in class AA converged on North Marion High School to compete in the regional track tournament. The end result? The Keyser boys won the team championship and the Frankfort boys finished in third. The Frankfort girls finished in fifth place and the Keyser girls in ninth.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Nick Kellar had seen it happen so many times, particularly against Philip Barbour — an outfielder making a spectacular diving catch. But not this time. With Lincoln trailing by a run and with two runners on base, Kellar hit a...
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The second-seeded Tygarts Valley Bulldogs avenged their only loss of the sectional tournament, defeating the third-seeded South Harrison Hawks, 11-0, in Class A action in five innings on Friday. Nathan Radcliff, Seth Gain, Luke Hefner and Cameron Evans each singled for the Hawks.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport baseball was never going to go down without a fight. After a stunning loss to No. 2 seed University on Wednesday, the No. 1 Indians won their second elimination game in as many nights Friday, beating that same Hawks team 12-2 in five innings to force a final decisive game for the championship of Class AAA Region I, Section 2.
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — David “Scott” Nutt Jr., 56, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by his side. Scott was born July 30, 1965, in Clarksburg, WV, son of Sharon Lee Melvin Nutt Kinney and the late David Scott Nutt Sr.
Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — The more than 330 people who attended the 35th WVU Cancer Institute’s Spring Gala, raising more than $840,000 to aid cancer care and research in West Virginia. The event was held April 29-30 at The Greenbrier.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the advent of the one-time penalty-free transfer and with player movement at an all-time high, predicting the outcomes, or even setting odds, on collegiate sports contests months in advance is more fraught with danger than ever. Twenty, or even 10, years ago, rosters for an...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser High School celebrated the best and brightest of its 2022 senior class Monday, May 9, during the school’s annual Class Night. Principal Lois Spencer and assistant principal Christine Droppleman emceed the program, which kicked off with the traditional march through the theater and onto the stage by the members of the senior class.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Potomac State College announced a large number of scholarships last week in conjunction with Keyser High School’s annual Class Night. Larry Kruk, admissions counselor, Office of Enrollment Services for Potomac State, announced the following recipients:. Go First Scholarships: Lydia Agee, Everlie Battko, Rennick...
It sure feels like history is repeating itself in Europe. The big question in the next two to four years: Will countries coalesce to continue opposition to Vladimir Putin’s imperialistic expansion aims?. Or will the balance in the rest of the world tilt toward isolationism?. The world is watching...
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Herbert Hoover baseball team, the top seed in Class AA Region II, Section 2, survived a scare from No. 3 Lewis County and plated four runs in the sixth inning to pull out a 6-3 win. The win advances the Huskies to the...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After two years of either truncated or no activities, the West Virginia Strawberry Festival is returning to Buckhannon in full force for its 80th year. “It’s so amazing. You can really kind of feel the energy building up all over Buckhannon. I think people...
