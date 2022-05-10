ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachfront hotel proposal takes small step forward

By Seth Kovar
 4 days ago
It's a small step at the beginning of a long building process — the Corpus Christi Planning Commission approving a request from the owner of some beachfront property on Padre Island to have it re-platted.

But now that the 7.63 acres of land along Windward Drive near Whitecap Boulevard has been officially mapped, the project to build a new hotel can enter its next phase.

The idea of a new place to stay along the beach possibly getting built is exciting to some tourists.

“We want to be treated with a little bit of luxury and a little bit of quality," Tim Buckner, visiting from Utah, said. "So a new hotel, I think that would be a good thing.”

He also sees a downside if one new hotel is just the tip of the iceberg.

“We kind of like it being more just the dunes and more natural," Buckner said. "We’d hate to see it turn into just hotel, hotel all the way down the beach and you don’t really have the chance to see the ocean without the interruption of buildings."

Right now, it's just the one hotel proposal — and Wednesday's re-platting does not mean it's a done deal.

Attempts to reach the property owner were unsuccessful, but documents he filed with the planning commission indicate the hotel would have 160 rooms.

That would give vacationers a lot more options when choosing their lodging.

“The more choices, the better," Buckner said.

