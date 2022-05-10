ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash in Akron kills 1 person, seriously injures 2 others

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
AKRON, Ohio — Police believe high speed was a factor after 66-year-old woman was killed Sunday and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the East Akron neighborhood. A...

Detectives investigate homicide in East Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in East Akron Thursday morning. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. after a family member found the victim, a 36-year-old man, unresponsive inside. When officers got there, the man had an apparent gunshot wound […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound inside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday morning inside a home in the East Akron neighborhood, police say, the 11th homicide in the city this year. A family member found the 36-year-old victim at about 10:25 a.m. in...
Burglary suspect claims he was on ‘work release’ from house arrest: Hunting Valley Police Blotter

Mutual aid, attempt to locate, assist other agency: Fairmount Boulevard. Shortly after Pepper Pike police requested assistance around 3 p.m. on May 5 in locating a burglary suspect from a theft that occurred there, Hunting Valley got a hit on one of its Flock Safety cameras and license plate trackers showing the suspect’s car heading east on Fairmount.
Thief has a champagne taste: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer went to Heinen’s at 11:59 a.m. April 23 for a shoplifting incident that happened the day before. The loss prevention employee said a woman wearing a facemask was dropped off at the store. She placed her jacket inside a shopping cart. She picked up a pecan pie and placed it on top of the jacket. She then walked over to the wine aisle and selected several champagne bottles, which she also placed on top of the jacket. Before leaving, she folded her jacket over the items, walked by the registers and left the store without paying for the items. She then picked up the jacket and the stolen items and got into the same car in which she arrived. The items totaled more than $170. Police were able to contact the owner of the car and made her aware of the incident. She said she was in Florida and was unaware anyone was using her car. She said she planned to contact family members to ensure the car was not stolen. She asked the officer to call her back later. The officer learned the same car and suspect were used in a similar incident at the Strongsville’s Heinen’s store. She also stole champagne at that store.
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Police investigated reports of theft from or damage to vehicles April 29 in the 1300 block of Weathervane Lane; April 30 in the 2100 block of Romig Road; May 1 in the 800 block of West Market Street and the 1100 block of Juneau Avenue; May 2 in the 600 block of West Exchange Street, the 1000 block of Roslyn Avenue, the 1300 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard and the 1600 block of West Market Street; and May 3 in the 600 block of Glendora Avenue.
