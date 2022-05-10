Crash in Akron kills 1 person, seriously injures 2 others

An officer went to Heinen’s at 11:59 a.m. April 23 for a shoplifting incident that happened the day before. The loss prevention employee said a woman wearing a facemask was dropped off at the store. She placed her jacket inside a shopping cart. She picked up a pecan pie and placed it on top of the jacket. She then walked over to the wine aisle and selected several champagne bottles, which she also placed on top of the jacket. Before leaving, she folded her jacket over the items, walked by the registers and left the store without paying for the items. She then picked up the jacket and the stolen items and got into the same car in which she arrived. The items totaled more than $170. Police were able to contact the owner of the car and made her aware of the incident. She said she was in Florida and was unaware anyone was using her car. She said she planned to contact family members to ensure the car was not stolen. She asked the officer to call her back later. The officer learned the same car and suspect were used in a similar incident at the Strongsville’s Heinen’s store. She also stole champagne at that store.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO