COVID-19: How Cases in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 434,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 8, bringing the total count to more than 80.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 989,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 18.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 20.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Corpus Christi, TX metro area consists of Nueces County and San Patricio County. As of May 8, there were 25,894.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Corpus Christi residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,040.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Corpus Christi metro area, Nueces County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 8, there were 27,629.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Nueces County, the most of any county in Corpus Christi, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In San Patricio County, there were 16,533.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Corpus Christi.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Corpus Christi metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 per 100,000 residents 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 95,398 34,877.1 1,036 378.8 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 41,025 34,771.1 553 468.7 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 97,124 30,689.4 1,409 445.2 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 681,964 27,630.1 7,853 318.2 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 70,218 27,213.2 554 214.7 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,971 25,894.6 1,835 428.2 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,695 24,905.6 1,280 485.3 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 208,117 24,892.5 3,730 446.1 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 104,086 24,684.5 2,028 480.9 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 42,065 24,200.9 521 299.7 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 34,348 24,188.9 712 501.4 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 206,328 24,127.0 3,907 456.9 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,757,445 24,006.6 18,740 256.0 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 63,700 23,736.7 967 360.3 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,518 23,364.2 703 437.8 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,588,468 23,074.3 15,949 231.7 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 39,040 22,874.7 888 520.3 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,066 22,148.5 718 480.9 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 456,604 21,594.5 3,580 169.3 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,135 20,711.5 636 485.4 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 90,267 20,297.7 1,202 270.3 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 20,034 20,099.5 443 444.4 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,515 20,011.1 966 424.7 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,299 19,417.1 1,331 467.4 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 75,647 19,142.7 1,447 366.2

