COVID-19: How Cases in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 434,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 8, bringing the total count to more than 80.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 989,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 18.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 20.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL metro area consists of Scott County, Rock Island County, Henry County, and one other county. As of May 8, there were 24,037.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Davenport residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,040.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, Mercer County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 8, there were 25,992.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Mercer County, the most of any county in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Rock Island County, there were 23,281.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 per 100,000 residents 43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 40,891 28,426.9 471 327.4 20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 26,176 26,990.6 294 303.1 19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 175,668 25,816.9 1,576 231.6 47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 41,121 24,252.2 605 356.8 19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 91,624 24,037.3 1,040 272.8 26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 40,704 23,848.6 231 135.3 16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 64,326 23,819.5 731 270.7 11180 Ames, IA 123,311 25,401 20,599.1 144 116.8

