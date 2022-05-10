ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Al Horford, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to huge Game 4 win to tie series with Bucks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1i3y_0fYUaYvs00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics appeared to be heading to a 3-1 series hole against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. But then Al Horford and Jayson Tatum took over in the fourth quarter, and the Celtics are bringing the series back to Boston tied 2-2 after a huge win in Game 4.

Horford scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, while Tatum also scored 30 for the Celtics, who split in Milwaukee thanks to a 116-108 victory in Monday night’s Game 4. The 30 points by Horford are a new postseason career-high for the 35-year-old, who was on from start to finish.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 34 points off 14-for-32 shooting and 18 rebounds.

Boston outscored Milwaukee 43-28 in the fourth quarter, shooting an absurd 84 percent in the frame, to steal the game and momentum in the series. Tatum scored 12 of his points in the fourth, to go with his 13 rebounds for the game.

For most of the night, it looked like Boston would be heading home facing elimination. The Celtics struggled to find an offensive rhythm and started the game just 5-for-15, missing several open looks and bunnies at the rim. They turned the ball over five times and gave up six offensive rebounds in the opening frame, leading to seven Milwaukee points off turnovers and five second-chance points. The Bucks owned a 25-18 lead after the first 12 minutes, mostly thanks to Celtics miscues.

Horford kept Boston in it early and gave the Celtics their first lead of the game, 34-33 with a three at the 6:41 mark in the second quarter. Horford hit his first four shots, including a pair of threes.

Boston really locked down defensively in the second quarter and took much better care of the ball, turning it over just once in the frame. That one turnover, of course, led to some easy Milwaukee points.

Marcus Smart hit a three to give Boston a 41-40 lead with 3:31 left in the half. But a few minutes later he made an errant pass that turned into a Pat Connaughton breakaway dunk. The Arlington native canned a three on Milwaukee’s next possession to tie the game at 45-45, and the Bucks led 48-47 at the break. Boston’s seven first-half turnovers led to 11 points by the Bucks, who also had eight second-chance points off 10 offensive rebounds in the half.

Smart had another turnover early in the third quarter that turned into a loud Giannis jam, putting the Bucks up 54-48. Antetokounmpo was hit with a surprising technical foul for mean-mugging Horford after the dunk. Milwaukee built a seven-point lead four minutes into the third, but Tatum scored five straight for Boston (a third-chance layup and a three over Brook Lopez) to pull Boston within 63-61 and force a Bucks timeout with 7:01 in the quarter.

But Tatum missed his next three shots, and the Bucks got a big bucket from Lopez when he tipped in a missed Antetokounmpo free throw, putting Milwaukee up 73-65 with four minutes in the quarter. Daniel Theis didn’t even jump for the rebound, allowing Lopez to score two easy points. A few possessions later, Giannis took a short miss by Theis and slashed through the Boston defense for an easy hook shot, putting the Bucks up 76-65 and forcing Ime Udoka to call a timeout.

Antetokounmpo scored 13 points in the third quarter as the Bucks outscored the Celtics 32-26 in the quarter, and led 80-73 heading into the fourth. To make matters worse for Boston, Jaylen Brown picked up his fifth foul late in the third.

But the Celtics woke up in the final frame, scoring seven straight to start the fourth. Horford must have remembered that dirty look from Giannis, because Al was on fire in the fourth. He capped off that run with an emphatic dunk by Giannis that tied things at 80-80. Horford’s elbow caught Antetokounmpo as he came down, and he was assessed a dead ball technical after the play. Holiday hit the technical free throw and Horford hit his freebie to make it an 81-81 game.

Horford had 10 of Boston’s first 15 points in the fourth, including a huge three with 8:08 to go to give the Celtics an 88-85 lead. He drained another three after the Bucks retook the lead to put Boston back on top 95-94, and then got fouled while putting in a hook shot. He hit the free thrown for his 30th point of the game, which gave the Celtics a 98-94 edge with just over five minutes to play. He was outscoring the Bucks himself, 16-14, in the quarter at that point.

Then it was Tatum’s turn to take over. He threw down a big finish, had a driving and-1 layup and then drained a three for a personal 8-0 run, with his triple putting the Celtics on top 106-96 with 3:24 left. It capped off a 14-2 run by Boston that sealed the win.

The series now goes back to Boston tied at two games apiece. Game 5 is Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics blow 14-point lead in 4th quarter, lose Game 5 to Bucks 110-107

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are in some serious trouble. Boston blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 5, and are now in a 3-2 series hole to the Bucks with the series heading back to Milwaukee. The Bucks finished the game on an 11-2 run over the final 1:40 and stole the win away from the Celtics thanks to a huge Bobby Portis offensive rebound off a missed Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw. Marcus Smart couldn’t corral the miss or box out the Milwaukee forward, and Portis put in a layup to give the Bucks a 108-107 lead...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics have no one to blame but themselves for crushing Game 5 loss

BOSTON (CBS) — It happened so fast, making the sting of defeat all the more painful. The Celtics completely collapsed down the stretch in Game 5 against the Bucks, and will now be fighting for their lives Friday night in Milwaukee. They have no one to blame but themselves for Wednesday night’s crushing defeat. The Celtics led by 14 early in the fourth quarter and had a six-point lead with 2:12 left after Al Horford slammed home a Jaylen Brown miss. The TD Garden was rocking, and a victory was right there. Then the Celtics let it all slip away in embarrassing fashion. It...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in U.S. Open qualifying tournament

BOSTON (CBS) — The U.S. Open returns to Massachusetts next month. It may involve a former Patriots player and fan favorite in Danny Woodhead. Woodhead, who last played in the NFL in 2017, advanced in a local qualifying tournament on Wednesday with an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska. Woodhead will now play in the final qualifying round on June 6, with a trip to The Country Club in Brookline up for grabs. 3rd and long ➡️ Golf's Longest Day Former @patriots (and @nyjets, @chargers and @Ravens) running back @danny_woodhead fired an even par 71 to advance to #USOpen final qualifying. pic.twitter.com/xHXN4CxUKs — U.S. Open...
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

History is not on Celtics’ side after blowing Game 5 to Bucks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics let a golden opportunity slip away Wednesday night, blowing Game 5 to the Bucks on the TD Garden floor. Now they face the daunting task of having to win a Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night just to force a Game 7. We’ll spare you the gory details of Boston’s Game 5 loss, because Celtics fans are grumpy enough after that crushing defeat. We all know what happened over the final two minutes of the game, and none of it was good for the Celtics. The Celtics were already looking ahead to Game 6 following Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Boston

Keys to Celtics forcing a Game 7 against Bucks

BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday probably wasn’t a great day for the Boston Celtics. They had to relive their Game 5 collapse from Wednesday night and then head to Milwaukee for Friday night’s must-win Game 6 against the Bucks. It must have been an interesting film session by Ime Udoka, who had no shortage of issues to highlight from his team’s avoidable crumble in Game 5. To the Celtics’ credit, they were all ready to move on after the events of Wednesday night played out, and all of them were confident that those mistakes would not be repeated Friday night. As just about...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

NBA introduces Larry Bird Trophy for Eastern Conference Finals MVP

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA announced some big changes to its postseason awards on Thursday, including new trophies that will be given to the MVPs of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. Those two trophies will fittingly be named after a pair of legends: Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. It’s hard to imagine two better players to have their names adorning those trophies. Bird and Johnson brought the NBA back into the spotlight in the 1980s, carrying their collegiate rivalry to the famous Celtics-Lakers rivalry. Bird had a great reaction when he and Johnson were alerted to the news on Thursday. “I just...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Robert Williams out again for Celtics in Game 6 vs. Bucks

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics big man Robert Williams was once again listed as questionable for Boston’s must-win Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night. And Robert Williams was once again ruled out just prior to game time. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement during his pre-game press conference in Milwaukee. “[He’s] disappointed as we all are, but looking out for health first and foremost,” said Udoka. “The pain is still there and we’re not going to put him out there until he’s 100 percent.” He added that the pain has been limiting Williams’ movement in practice, so the Celtics aren’t taking...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

The historical odds are once again firmly against the Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — With home victories in Games 3 and 4, the Boston Bruins made significant strides toward giving themselves a real chance to get past the Carolina Hurricanes in their first-round playoff series. Those chances took a massive hit, though, with a flop in Carolina in Game 5. Following their 5-1 loss in Game 5 on Thursday night, the Bruins are now facing elimination. And historically, when teams have fallen behind 3-2 in a series, it has not worked out well for them. Overall, when a team has won Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead, that team has won the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum finishes sixth in NBA MVP voting

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum made a late-season run at the NBA MVP award, but finished sixth in the voting process. Nikola Jokic of Denver was officially announced as this year’s MVP on Wednesday night, the second straight year that the Nuggets’ big man took home the hardware. Tatum finished behind Jokic, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in the voting process. Tatum received eight fourth-place votes and 19 fifth-place votes after having a career year for the Celtics. In his fifth NBA season, Tatum averaged career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0), and assists (4.4) over 76 games. Over his last 40 games, Tatum averaged 28.2 points off 49 percent shooting overall and 37 percent from three-point range, helping Boston win 32 games over that stretch. Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week three times in March, averaging 32.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the month. The C’s star will now await word on whether he earns All-NBA First Team honors, or has to settle for a Second Team nod. He made the All-NBA Third Team in 2019-20.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cole Strange throws an ugly first pitch at Chattanooga baseball game: “Definitely wasn’t my cleanest throw”

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots drafted Cole Strange in the first round with the hopes of him anchoring the offensive line for years to come. It’s a good thing they won’t need him to throw any passes, though. The 23-year-old was the guest of honor for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, and he took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. It didn’t go so well. Strange delivered a pitch that was juuuuust a bit outside. #Patriots prospect 1st round pick Cole Strange just threw out the first pitch at the Chattanooga Lookouts game. Strange, a UT-Chattanooga alum, did not throw a strike. pic.twitter.com/uMhw7EzGpS — Chris Blessing (@C_Blessing) May 10, 2022 The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Strange was able to laugh at his misfire, tweeting, “Definitely wasn’t my cleanest throw,” with a crying laughing emoji. When a Twitter user asked for the velocity, Strange joked, “I told them I’d keep it under 90.” And when one Patriots fan tore apart the lineman’s throwing motion before expressing excitement for Strange’s career on the football field, Strange tweeted, “Best fans in the world!! Wouldn’t have it any other way.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS Boston

Report: Patriots will play on Thanksgiving night against Vikings

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is releasing its 2022 schedule on Thursday night. In the meantime, reports are popping up left and right about certain games on certain dates featuring certain opponents. Among those reports is one stating the Patriots will be playing in Minnesota on Thanksgiving night, in prime time, against the Vikings. The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian broke that news,  with the kickoff coming at 8:20 p.m. ET. Guregian also reported that the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football in Week 7. The Patriots haven’t played on Thanksgiving since 2012, the world-famous “Butt Fumble” game featuring Mark Sanchez and the New York Jets. During the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have also played on Thanksgiving in 2010, 2002, and 2000 — all in Detroit.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Update: Scott Foster not available to officiate Celtics-Bucks Game 6 due to non-COVID related illness

BOSTON (CBS) — There was some restrained jubilation among Celtics fans Friday morning when it was announced that Scott Foster would be one of the officials for Boston’s must-win Game 6 against the Bucks. Foster is known to many as “The Extender” because of the frequency that teams trailing in a series tend to win when he’s on the court. However, just a few hours before tipoff, the NBA announced that Foster was no longer available for Friday night’s game due to a non-COVID related illness. Scott Foster (non-Covid related illness) is not available to officiate tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy