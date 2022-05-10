Al Horford, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to huge Game 4 win to tie series with Bucks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics appeared to be heading to a 3-1 series hole against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. But then Al Horford and Jayson Tatum took over in the fourth quarter, and the Celtics are bringing the series back to Boston tied 2-2 after a huge win in Game 4.

Horford scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, while Tatum also scored 30 for the Celtics, who split in Milwaukee thanks to a 116-108 victory in Monday night’s Game 4. The 30 points by Horford are a new postseason career-high for the 35-year-old, who was on from start to finish.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 34 points off 14-for-32 shooting and 18 rebounds.

Boston outscored Milwaukee 43-28 in the fourth quarter, shooting an absurd 84 percent in the frame, to steal the game and momentum in the series. Tatum scored 12 of his points in the fourth, to go with his 13 rebounds for the game.

For most of the night, it looked like Boston would be heading home facing elimination. The Celtics struggled to find an offensive rhythm and started the game just 5-for-15, missing several open looks and bunnies at the rim. They turned the ball over five times and gave up six offensive rebounds in the opening frame, leading to seven Milwaukee points off turnovers and five second-chance points. The Bucks owned a 25-18 lead after the first 12 minutes, mostly thanks to Celtics miscues.

Horford kept Boston in it early and gave the Celtics their first lead of the game, 34-33 with a three at the 6:41 mark in the second quarter. Horford hit his first four shots, including a pair of threes.

Boston really locked down defensively in the second quarter and took much better care of the ball, turning it over just once in the frame. That one turnover, of course, led to some easy Milwaukee points.

Marcus Smart hit a three to give Boston a 41-40 lead with 3:31 left in the half. But a few minutes later he made an errant pass that turned into a Pat Connaughton breakaway dunk. The Arlington native canned a three on Milwaukee’s next possession to tie the game at 45-45, and the Bucks led 48-47 at the break. Boston’s seven first-half turnovers led to 11 points by the Bucks, who also had eight second-chance points off 10 offensive rebounds in the half.

Smart had another turnover early in the third quarter that turned into a loud Giannis jam, putting the Bucks up 54-48. Antetokounmpo was hit with a surprising technical foul for mean-mugging Horford after the dunk. Milwaukee built a seven-point lead four minutes into the third, but Tatum scored five straight for Boston (a third-chance layup and a three over Brook Lopez) to pull Boston within 63-61 and force a Bucks timeout with 7:01 in the quarter.

But Tatum missed his next three shots, and the Bucks got a big bucket from Lopez when he tipped in a missed Antetokounmpo free throw, putting Milwaukee up 73-65 with four minutes in the quarter. Daniel Theis didn’t even jump for the rebound, allowing Lopez to score two easy points. A few possessions later, Giannis took a short miss by Theis and slashed through the Boston defense for an easy hook shot, putting the Bucks up 76-65 and forcing Ime Udoka to call a timeout.

Antetokounmpo scored 13 points in the third quarter as the Bucks outscored the Celtics 32-26 in the quarter, and led 80-73 heading into the fourth. To make matters worse for Boston, Jaylen Brown picked up his fifth foul late in the third.

But the Celtics woke up in the final frame, scoring seven straight to start the fourth. Horford must have remembered that dirty look from Giannis, because Al was on fire in the fourth. He capped off that run with an emphatic dunk by Giannis that tied things at 80-80. Horford’s elbow caught Antetokounmpo as he came down, and he was assessed a dead ball technical after the play. Holiday hit the technical free throw and Horford hit his freebie to make it an 81-81 game.

Horford had 10 of Boston’s first 15 points in the fourth, including a huge three with 8:08 to go to give the Celtics an 88-85 lead. He drained another three after the Bucks retook the lead to put Boston back on top 95-94, and then got fouled while putting in a hook shot. He hit the free thrown for his 30th point of the game, which gave the Celtics a 98-94 edge with just over five minutes to play. He was outscoring the Bucks himself, 16-14, in the quarter at that point.

Then it was Tatum’s turn to take over. He threw down a big finish, had a driving and-1 layup and then drained a three for a personal 8-0 run, with his triple putting the Celtics on top 106-96 with 3:24 left. It capped off a 14-2 run by Boston that sealed the win.

The series now goes back to Boston tied at two games apiece. Game 5 is Wednesday night at TD Garden.