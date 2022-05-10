ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana Lounges Could Be Coming To Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Marijuana lounges could be coming to Sacramento as city leaders are set to hear details of a plan allowing dispensaries to open spots for people to sit and smoke.

The idea is legal in California but not in Sacramento. New state law allows customers to smoke, vaporize and consume cannabis products in designated spaces.

A meeting is scheduled to look at a number of things related to cannabis, and there’s a belief that cannabis lounges will significantly alter the industry’s landscape.

So how would this work? The city’s cannabis manager is recommending the idea along with best practices to a city council committee Tuesday.

The proposal includes ideas like monitoring usage onsite, setting time limits and training. Another suggestion would require lounges to offer ride-shares or regional transit passes.

There are restrictions on these lounges in California. They include an age requirement and no alcohol or tobacco can be sold inside of them.

The City of Sacramento’s Law and Legislative Committee has already held a few workshops related to cannabis topics. The committee will meet Tuesday morning.

From there, the city will decide which ideas should move forward for a full city council discussion.

