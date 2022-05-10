ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eighteen-year-old woman jailed in La Crosse accused of taking female juvenile out of Ohio without adult consent

By Brad Williams
wizmnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Onalaska discovered two young women inside a parked car early on Monday. One was 18, and not wearing clothes. The other was younger than 18, and turned out to be a...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

2nd Iowa teen charged in teacher’s killing to be tried as adult

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teenager accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher when he was 16, learned Thursday that he will be tried as an adult, a day after a judge rejected his accused accomplice’s request to move the case to juvenile court. District Judge...
FAIRFIELD, IA
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man facing drug and gun charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing drug and gun related charges. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Kareem Nellum of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with distributing fentanyl, possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Jenkins bond set at $50,000 cash after Onalaska standoff

The subject of a three-hour police standoff in Onalaska this week says he can’t afford to raise $50,000 to get out of jail. Jarel Jenkins of La Crosse has objected to the high cash bond set in court Thursday, following his arrest on outstanding warrants from other counties. “I...
ONALASKA, WI
SCDNReports

Indiana Judge Arrested for Felony Domestic Battery

Investigation Leads to the Arrest of a Crawford County Elected OfficialSCDN Graphics Dept. An Indiana State Police investigation has led to the arrest of Sabrina Bell, the Crawford County Circuit Court Judge. These charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Crawford County.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Wyoming#Police
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire, Wis. woman is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges that 39-year-old Golia Xiong had the methamphetamine for distribution in her possession on March 30, 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
wiproud.com

Names released in Onalaska standoff

ONALASKA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people with warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody Tuesday. The Onalaska Police Department says the arrests were made after an over five hours-long standoff in downtown Onalaska. 36-year-old Gary Willert, 27-year-old Jarel Jenkins, and 34-year-old David Olsen. All with active warrants...
ONALASKA, WI
winonaradio.com

Crash on Garvin Heights Rd. Injures Fountain City Man

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Fountain City man was transported from the scene of a crash involving his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle along Garvin Heights Rd. Thursday. Winona Police officers responded to the area of Garvin Height Rd. and Highland Dr. Police say the motorcyclist was southbound on Garvin Heights Rd. When he collided with the vehicle attempting a left turn from Highland Dr.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Local Authorities Respond to Shots Fired at Buffalo County Bar

BUFFALO TWP., Wis. (KWNO)-Authorities responded to a hold-up alarm and shots fired call at a Buffalo County tavern early Friday morning. A press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says 26-year-old Shakuur Kroll and 21-year-old Artanya Engel, both of Black River Falls, Wis, were jailed on suspicion of Operating a Firearm While under the influence of an intoxicant, Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless driving by endangering safety.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

(FOX 9) - Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people arrested after shooting incident in Buffalo County

TOWN OF BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after a shooting incident in Buffalo County Friday early morning. According to a media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday around 2:00 a.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office received a report of a Hold Up Alarm with shots fired at a tavern located in the Town of Buffalo. The Chief Deputy reports there was no robbery or actual robbery attempt.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
wizmnews.com

Father, two young children have died in Barron house fire

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Two young children and their father died in a house fire in Barron County early Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. The caller said three people were still inside the burning house in Barron. Firefighters were able...
BARRON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy