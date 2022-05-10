ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Notre Dame’s Crossley moves into 7th place in career saves in NYS

By Chuck Brame
 4 days ago

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Grant Crossley continues to move up in the New York State record books for the Crusaders.

The senior standout goalie made 21 saves for Elmira Notre Dame in a 7-4 loss at home to Ithaca. Crossley moves into seventh place in career saves in New York State with 1,038 career saves. Grant reached 1,000 career saves last week for the Crusaders against Maine-Endwell and moved into tenth place on the all-time list against Seton Catholic.

The Little Red took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Shane Maloney had two goals for the Crusaders. Luke Vandermark had two goals and an assist for Ithaca.

The Crusaders have three games left in the regular season and are at Whitney Point on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

WETM 18 News

