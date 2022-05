SVN kicked off the second quarter with a land sale adding to the expansion and development of Litchfield Park. The 5.45 acres on the southwest corner of Citrus Road and Bethany Home Road traded for $2,200,000. This transaction served as a stepping stone for the area as it not only generated the highest price per square foot for land in the area but also sparked the residential development of 182 acres across the street.

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO