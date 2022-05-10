ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

16-year-old Macon boy shot dead outside Houston Avenue food mart, officials say

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A 16-year-old Macon boy was shot and killed Monday night outside a Houston Avenue food mart, officials said.

In a statement about the 8 p.m. incident in the parking lot of Friend’s Food Mart, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said “a group of males” had been outside the store when one of them was shot.

Further details were not immediately available.

Coroner Leon Jones said the victim, Kymelo Early, would have turned 17 at the end of May. Jones said Early was pronounced dead at a downtown hospital at 8:59 p.m.

A young man was arrested soon after the shooting.

Ja’Kobe Alonzo Archie, 21, of Macon, was jailed on an involuntary manslaughter charge and was being held without bond Tuesday morning at the county lockup.

Early’s slaying was the county’s 21st homicide of 2022.

Nineteen of the deaths have been the result of gunshot wounds.

Six of the 21 violent deaths happened in January. Six more, including the shooting death of an armed Florida man by police along Interstate 75, were in February. Four were in March and three were in April.

Monday night’s death was the second homicide this month.

There were 54 homicides countywide last year.

Information from Telegraph archives contributed to this report.

