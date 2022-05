MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Extra security measures were put in place ahead of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Bucks and Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. The extra measures come as more people are expected to attend the watch party at the plaza outside the arena. The Bucks organization placed a capacity limit of 11,000 people for those attending the watch party. An additional security measure was metal detectors people attending the watch party and the game in the arena would have to go through prior to entering the plaza.

