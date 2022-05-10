U.S. Marshals after a fugitive with long criminal history

LAREDO, Texas—Border Patrol agents working at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo stopped more than $18 million worth of methamphetamine from entering the United States. Agents encountered a 2013 International trailer that was being driven by a 33-year-old man hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap on Saturday, May 6 at the World Trade Bridge. They became suspicious so they decided to take a closer look at what was inside the shipment. Using both a K9 and non-intrusive imaging system examination, they found 413.98 pounds of alleged methamphetamine inside the trailer.

