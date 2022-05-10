ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

U.S. Marshals after a fugitive with long criminal history

By Yami Virgin
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Marshals needs your help to find Fernando Hernandez-Valdez. In January 2020, Hernandez-Valdez did time in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the United...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Dangerous convicted murderer is on the run in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas - A convicted murderer is on the run in Leon County, Texas. Officials say 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez got away from a prison transportation bus Thursday after removing his constraints and stabbing a corrections officer. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Lopez was serving a life...
LEON COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Law enforcement bust another illegal gambling operation this week

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement makes an illegal gambling bust in San Antonio. This latest bust happened on Friday on the Southside of East Harding Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team rammed through a gate after receiving information an armed guard was posted at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

3 arrested after deputies raid illegal gambling operation on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were arrested after Bexar County Sheriff's deputies raided an illegal gambling operation on the South Side early Friday morning. The pre-dawn raid happened about 6:30 a.m. at a location off East Harding Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue. Sheriff Javier Salazar said their Organized Crime Group and...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

The differences between misdemeanors and felonies

Understanding the differences between various criminal charges can be confusing, with every state and the federal government having different criteria. In Texas, similar to many states, crimes are mainly divided into two categories: misdemeanors and felonies. Here's what you need to know about each classification. Misdemeanors. Misdemeanors are less serious...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Border Patrol seized over $18 million worth of meth arriving from Mexico

LAREDO, Texas—Border Patrol agents working at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo stopped more than $18 million worth of methamphetamine from entering the United States. Agents encountered a 2013 International trailer that was being driven by a 33-year-old man hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap on Saturday, May 6 at the World Trade Bridge. They became suspicious so they decided to take a closer look at what was inside the shipment. Using both a K9 and non-intrusive imaging system examination, they found 413.98 pounds of alleged methamphetamine inside the trailer.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Tattoos#Fugitive#The U S Marshals#Fox San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com

Police bust illegal gambling operation on Southeast side

SAN ANTONIO – Police busted an illegal gambling operation on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened on Wednesday at 4735 E. Southcross. Police suspected of the gambling operation and got a search warrant. Officers discovered 13 people inside the residence. Police say that some of the people...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot as he was bringing food to girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a man was shot as he was bringing food to his girlfriend. The incident happened at around 6:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Rosewood. Police say that an off-duty officer who was working security at the H-E-B was alerted of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxsanantonio.com

Car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas — Cars with keyless entry and keyless start are becoming a growing target for thieves. The keyless convenience is being exploited by crooks so they can quickly and quietly pop the locks. “They’re very bold,” said Jason Flenniken who lives in a south Austin neighborhood.
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

EXCLUSIVE: Father recovers from grave injuries in sword attack witnessed by his kids

San Antonio — A man accused of slicing a father open with a sword during a violent attack in front of the victim's children is out of jail on bond. The San Antonio Police Department has charged Aaron Fink with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the February 12th attack. The 40-year-old allegedly swung a sword after an argument at the Broad Viewe Apartment Complex located on the West Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas leaders address urgent infant formula shortage

SAN ANTONIO – Texas leaders issued a statement on Friday to address the urgent infant formula shortage the country is suffering from. Joaquin Castro said in his statement that he appreciated the steps the Biden administration is taking by increasing formula imports, making sure that WIC recipients can use their benefits to buy formula that is available and working on price gouging.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Manhunt underway after Texas prisoner escaped from transport bus

Centerville, Texas - A Texas prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing a guard, setting off a search in a rural county between Dallas and Houston. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching an area off an interstate in Leon County for 46-year-old...
LEON COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Lee County sheriff's deputy injured, suspect dead after shootout

DIME BOX, Texas — A sexual assault suspect is dead, and a sheriff's deputy was injured after a shooting overnight in the small town of Dime Box in Lee County. Surveillance cameras outside the Dime Box Grocery caught a Lee County sheriff's deputy being loaded into an ambulance just after 11:15 Tuesday night. Store owner Rik Neudane got a call from his employee. "She gives me a call and I take a look at the camera and I see a lot of cops and ambulance outside my store," said Neudane.
LEE COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

El Paso family struggles to find baby formula for premature newborn

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A nationwide shortage of baby formula is impacting families in Borderland. KFOX14 Reporter Nasya Mancini followed a family that went to multiple stores in El Paso in search of baby formula. The shelves at Target, Sam's Club, Walgreens, and CVS were nearly empty. "Devastated,...
EL PASO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas woman issues warning after botched microblading procedure

HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas woman is raising eyebrows after her eyebrow procedure went wrong. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond, outside of Houston, is speaking out and warning others following her “beyond embarrassing” microblading experience. On a Facebook post, Crystal shared she had gone to get her eyebrows microbladed...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy