Man hospitalized after killing wife, shooting himself in Person County

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson is expected to release a five-day report Friday on what happened Saturday when a man was shot and killed by police. Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, is the second man to be shot and killed by Raleigh police this year. Daniel Turcios was shot in January by Raleigh police after a crash on Interstate 440 after officers said he refused to drop a knife.
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Zebulon on Friday, police say. Officers were called to the 200 block of West Barbee Street in reference to a shooting around 1:45 a.m. As officers responded, they learned a person had been shot...
Durham, N.C. — Durham Police are looking for at least three people they believe are connected to the disappearance of a local father of six, who hasn't been seen in nearly two months. Police have arrested one person so far – who is now in jail with a $2...
Their injuries ranged from serious to minor and all were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital for medical treatment. Two were treated and released while the third remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses of these incidents helped police create a profile of the vehicle involved, including...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A coroner identified Friday two inmates who died in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina the day before. Authorities said Allan Lindsay Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unconscious by Greenville County jail employees around 4 p.m. Thursday. The...
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service arrested a suspect on Wednesday that was reported to have sexually assaulted a teen in January. A 15-year-old girl was treated for injuries relating to sexual assault at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Hoke County on...
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
Zebulon, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies were at a home in Zebulon early Friday morning responding to a shooting. A family member at the scene said that a 40-year-old man was shot in the head at his home after being robbed in his front yard. According to the relative, the man lived in the home with his parents.
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery. When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect […]
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A person of interest in the death of a man found sitting on a lawn mower was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after being interviewed by deputies. On Monday, just after 1 p.m. Surry County Sheriff’s Office found Vincent Lee Bray, 65, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. […]
Mystery: 16-year-old NC girl disappeared from her home 21 years ago. May 12, 2022 marked the 21st anniversary of the disappearance of a Lenoir County girl. As WITN reporter Dave Jordan continues to look back at his 25-years of reporting in eastern Carolina, the case of Timeka Pridgen remains the greatest mystery he's ever covered.
Two men convicted of killing a Raleigh basketball player will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory sentenced Elijah Umelo and Roland Lacure to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gregory also ordered that the men not be allowed to take educational...
A 60-year-old man strangled a woman and tried to bury her in the backyard of their South Carolina home, but had a "cardiac event" in the process of covering a pit and died, according to a news release from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home in...
