Gladwin, MI

Local events in Gladwin May 10 - May 17

Gladwin County News Digest
 4 days ago

Below are events collected May 10 in Gladwin for the coming days. In total, there are 8 events.

Cedar River Stream Sampling and ID Nite

Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 10:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 14:00

Gladwin City Park. 240 City Park St, Gladwin, MI.

Help collect and identify macroinvertebrates from the Cedar River to help monitor the river's water quality! About this event Little Forks began monitoring the water quality of the Cedar River... Learn More

Reiki First and Second Degree Training

Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 10:00; Ends at Sunday 2022 May 15 17:00

Whole Body Health. 215 W Cedar Ave, Gladwin, MI.

The interest to learn Reiki comes from the heart. When you feel a desire to know more you are being called to a higher conscious way of living your life. Reiki is not a religion, however, you may... Learn More

Spring Stream Sampling

Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 10:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 14:00

Gladwin City Park. 240 City Park St, Gladwin, MI.

Help collect and identify macroinvertebrates from the Cedar River to help monitor the river's water quality! About this Event Little Forks began monitoring the water quality of the Cedar River... Learn More

Welcoming baby Waylon

Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 13:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 13:00

Gladwin, MI.

Welcoming baby Waylon happening at Gladwin, Michigan, United States on Sat May 14 2022 at 12:00 pm Learn More

