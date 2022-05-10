Mohigans stay alive, eliminate Patriots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown was able to stave off elimination against Wheeling Park. Mikala Rogers was pitching with a four run lead in the second and she kept it that way with one of her seven strikeouts as Abigail Harki made the play on the dropped third strike.

The Mohigans added more in the bottom half as a pickoff attempt went wrong for park and Liz Alsop sprinted all the way home from second base, making it 5-0, Mohigans and the lead would only grow more.

Later in the at-bat, Maris Anthony singled to bring in Jocelyn McCartney from third and extend the lead. Finally, Breonna Marrietta grounded out and allowed Anthony to score. The Patriots would come back once to tie and another time to take the lead but Morgantown came out on top, 12-11

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.