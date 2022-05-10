ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:25:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 125 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BAXTER, SOUTHWESTERN FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN IZARD COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Drummond to 3 miles northeast of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno and Isabella. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Blaine; Dewey The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Canton, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Canton, Oakwood, Eagle City and southeastern Canton Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Drummond to 3 miles northeast of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno and Isabella. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
Randolph County, AR
Pocahontas, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Faulkner; Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Stone, northern Woodruff, Independence, southeastern Searcy, Jackson, Van Buren, Cleburne, northeastern Faulkner, White and south central Lawrence Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1204 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Imo to near Steprock to Waldenburg. Movement was south at 25 mph. Gusty winds will also be noted out ahead of the storms as well. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Searcy... Batesville Newport... Heber Springs Mountain View... Clinton Fairfield Bay... Augusta Marshall... Bald Knob Judsonia... Tuckerman Kensett... Diaz Newark... Greers Ferry Swifton... Quitman Guy... Higginson This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 37 and 101, and near mile marker 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Okarche, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Piedmont, Okarche and Concho. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOWELL, SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for southern Howell County and western Oregon County until 130 AM.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baxter; Stone THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN STONE...EAST CENTRAL SEARCY...SOUTHWESTERN IZARD AND SOUTHEASTERN BAXTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Pocahontas
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Okarche, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Piedmont, Okarche and Concho. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Caddo, southeastern Blaine and northwestern Canadian Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bridgeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinton, Geary, Bridgeport and Greenfield. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 96 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Tarrant, Dallas, Hood, Johnson and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hill HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Hill County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Until 7:00 PM SST * At 523 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall near Tafuna. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 525 AOAULI ASO FARAILE ME 13 2022 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua * SE`IA OO I LE 7:00 PM SST * I LE 523 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i le Tafuna. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches...in addition to Inland Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Irion, Menard, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concho; Irion; Menard; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, Menard, southern Concho and southeastern Irion Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Christoval, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Menard, Christoval, Eden, Live Oak, Adams, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1773, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line, The Intersection Of Us-83 And Highway 29 and Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Northwestern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jessie, or 44 miles north of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aneta, Kloten and Logan Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marinette County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Pembine to Wausaukee to 6 miles southeast of Crivitz. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crivitz, Pembine, Wausaukee, Niagara, Middle Inlet, Amberg, Beecher, Athelstane, Mcallister and Loomis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI

