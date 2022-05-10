Panthers may still be in market for Baker Mayfield: ‘Door isn’t 100% shut’

The Carolina Panthers drafted quarterback Matt Corral in the third round, but that doesn’t definitively mean they are out of the market for Baker Mayfield.

That’s according to NFL insider Josina Anderson , who reported that the “door isn’t 100% shut” on the possibility of the Panthers acquiring Mayfield.

However, she added that Carolina “isn’t in any rush, nor are they pressed” to add Mayfield to their quarterback room, and would be willing to proceed with Corral and incumbent starter Sam Darnold if need be.

The Panthers and Browns had active talks during the 2022 NFL Draft , but they did not come to fruition. The Athletic reported at the time that Carolina wanted Cleveland to pick up a “big chunk” of the nearly $19 million Mayfield is owed next season.

That is, if the Browns do actually move him. Cleveland could opt to hang on to Mayfield as insurance if Deshaun Watson is disciplined by the NFL in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct from more than 20 massage therapists — though Cleveland.com says the chances of Mayfield starting for the team again are “slim.”

“If for some reason Mayfield is still hanging around at the start of the season, he won’t start for Watson if he’s suspended,” Cabot wrote in a mailbag column . “That job will go to No. 2 quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who’s been here working in the offseason program and developing timing with his new teammates.

“If Brissett gets injured amid a Watson suspension and Mayfield is still here, the Browns would have to decide between Mayfield and Josh Dobbs, but I don’t see it getting to that point. It behooves the Browns to trade Mayfield as soon as they can and eliminate the distraction.”

Coming off a playoff appearance in 2020, Mayfield and the Browns had high expectations for this past season. However, with Mayfield suffering a shoulder injury, performance lagged, and the Browns finished the season 8-9, missing the postseason.