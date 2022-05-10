ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, ID

Moser honored at annual track meet

By Jason Turner sports writer
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON — It’s fair to say it was not looking promising for West Side’s track & field program in the mid-2000s. For starters, the Pirates didn’t have a track to call their own. This meant athletes from West Side made the seven-or-so-mile drive from Dayton to Preston High School to train...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Prep track & field: Preston captures both district titles

Preston’s track & field program might be lacking some star power this spring, but the Indians have been able to make up for it with their depth. It was that depth that allowed Preston to pull off a sweep at the 4A Fifth District Championships, which concluded Friday evening at Iron Horse Stadium in Pocatello, Idaho. The Preston girls amassed 87 points, which was 20 more than runner-up Pocatello, while the Preston girls finished with 76.5 points to second-place Pocatello’s 57.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Prep track & field: West Side girls finish 2nd at district meet

A strong second day was enough for the West Side girls track & field team to achieve one of their goals at the 2A Fifth District Championships. The Lady Pirates were hoping to prevail, but they did outpoint one of their two primary rivals at the two-day meet, which concluded Wednesday at Aberdeen High School. Soda Springs won the five-team girls competition with 114 points, followed by West Side (81 points) and defending district champion Aberdeen (77).
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep softball: Mustangs begin playoffs with a win

HYRUM — It was a workman like day for the Mustangs in a first-round 4A state softball playoff game. Mountain Crest came out and did what it wanted to in the opening game of the best-of-three series — win. The Mustangs got timely hits, made plays in the field and did not commit an error in a 4-2 victory against Desert Hills on Friday.
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep boys tennis: Great start for Ridgeline at 4A tennis tourney

So far, so good for the Ridgeline boys tennis program. The Riverhawks did want they needed to do on Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which is being contested at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park. Ridgeline was the only team to win all five of its Friday quarterfinal matches and, as a result, has scored the maximum five points — two more than Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs, which are currently tied for second place.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, ID
Sports
City
Preston, ID
City
Dayton, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Herald-Journal

Prep track & field: Back-to-back region titles for Lady Wolves

MILLVILLE — Injuries to two of their top athletes could have derailed the Wolves in their quest for a second straight region title, but they did not. Instead, the Green Canyon girls showcased their superior depth and star power en route to racking up an impressive 150 points at the Region 11 Track & Field Championships, which concluded Thursday. Mountain Crest was a distant second in the girls competition with 107.5 points, followed by Ridgeline (104), Sky View (64.5), Logan (67) and Bear River (48).
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep girls golf: Riverhawks finish third at state, Wolves fifth

There was no catching Pine View at the 4A Girls State Golf Tournament. The Panthers followed up an outstanding first day with an even better second day during the final round of the tournament Thursday at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George. Pine View repeated as state champions with a two-day total of 702 – 31 strokes better than second place Desert Hills (733). Pine View was eight shots better on the final day than the opening day.
MILLVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep lacrosse roundup: Green Canyon boys secure series sweep of Ridgeline

A strong fourth quarter was more than enough for the Wolves to secure a season sweep over one of their biggest rivals. Green Canyon poured in five goals in the final quarter on its way to a 13-6 victory over Ridgeline on a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Tuesday in Millville. The game was moved from Wednesday to Tuesday to accommodate for the Region 11 Track & Field Championships.
MILLVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Put#Pirates#Long Jump#Preston High School#Classification
Herald-Journal

Backed by the blue

Participants in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics Utah make their way down Tremont Street in downtown Tremonton Thursday, May 12. The run started in Fielding and ended several hours later in Brigham City. Celebrating its 41st year in 2022, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness event for Special Olympics Utah. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope throughout Utah and into opening ceremonies of local competitions and into Special Olympics Utah Summer Games.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Opal Nelson’s 90th birthday

Opal was born May 20, 1932, to Joseph and Fontella Parker at the family home in Lanark, Idaho. She was the sixth child in a family of four boys and five girls. She was raised in Lanark. Opal attended elementary school in a two-room school house in Lanark and high school in Paris, that’s Idaho not France! Opal enjoyed biology, Pep Club, singing in the choir and spending time with friends.
MILLVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep girls golf: Wolves have great first day at state

For the first time this season, Ridgeline was not the top girls golf team from Region 11. That honor belongs to Green Canyon. And what a time to have a great round. The first round of 4A State Girls Golf Tournament took place Wednesday at Sunbrook Golf Course at St. George. While the Wolves are not in first, they are challenging some good teams from the region that calls St. George home.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

(Gary) Gearld Henry Rose

Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend (Gary) Gearld Henry Rose passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 91. He was born on August 30, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, the only child of Guy Axel Rose and Chrystal Keller Rose. Gary was a lifelong resident of Park Valley, Utah, a place he loved dearly. His childhood in Park Valley was one of hard work and happiness. He developed an early love for ranching, horses, cattle, and the land, a love that continued throughout his life. He also had a great passion and talent for sports, and became an excellent athlete in basketball, and track and field. Additionally he spent many years as a basketball coach in Ogden and Park Valley.
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald-Journal

Looking back, ahead at downtown Logan

Recently a granddaughter from out-of-state was visiting and she wanted to take us to lunch at the Bluebird. We explained that it had been closed for about a year and she was disappointed. The Bluebird had the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in the state of Utah. I guess the Idle Isle in Brigham City will now have that. The Bluebird was more than the unique store front and signage. It had an antique charm with its glass cases filled with various hand-dipped chocolates, eating area, stairs to the upper floor and especially the marble counter fountain area where you sat on stools and could watch them fix sodas, ice cream dishes and etc. The atmosphere there was unique that one does not get in the other “modern” restaurants in town. The menu of years, except the few years before it closed, was special that one looked forward to. Then they had the iron-port drink with cherry in it, no less, that no one else had in town. You can still find the drink at the Peach City in Brigham City but without the cherry!
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Pure horsepower: Health Days event among three official horse pulls in valley

Spud and Otis are a pair of Cache Valley athletes that have trained hard over the past winter — equine athletes, that is. They’re Belgian draft horses owned by Richmond resident Eric Christensen, and they’ll get a chance to match their muscle against other two-horse teams on Saturday during the Smithfield Health Days horse-pull competition.
RICHMOND, UT
Herald-Journal

Sparks, Norman K.

Sparks Norman K. Sparks 91 Preston, Idaho passed away May 6, 2022. Private, Family graveside services will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at noon in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. Military rites by the US Air Force Honor Guard. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

McHUGH, AUSTIN

McHUGH AUSTIN McHUGH 94 Logan passed away May 9, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Pair of Aggies earn all-MW softball honors

As Utah State prepares for its final Mountain West Conference softball series of the 2022 regular season, the league announced end-of-the season awards on Wednesday. A pair of Aggies were recognized as all nine schools that compete in the league were represented. The MW All-Conference teams are voted on by the nine head coaches.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Coffee connects Cache Valley and tropical migratory bird habitat

This Saturday, May 14th is World Migratory Bird Day, a global holiday that happens twice a year, celebrating migratory birds and highlighting bird conservation across the globe. Not all birds migrate, but Hilary Shughart, president of the Bridgerland Audubon, explained that the species that do often make incredible journeys. “It's...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy