ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — VDOT says a massive 22.5 mile project to add toll lanes to I-66 outside the Beltway is on schedule to open before the end of this year. Although VDOT has not given an exact date yet, spokesperson Michelle Holland tells 7 News that as long as the weather does not cause major construction delays, the new express lanes should open some time in December at the latest. Construction on the lanes has now been going on more than four years.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO