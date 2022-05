The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has issued an update on Monday's fatal fire in Frewsburg. In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office announced that its Fire Investigation Team has concluded the work being done at 83 West Main Street. Investigators have been unable to determine the exact cause of the fire due to the amount of damage the building sustained, but the Sheriff's Office says there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the incident. One person died in Monday's fire; the name of the victim has not yet been released at this time due to the investigation continuing with the Medical Examiner's office.

FREWSBURG, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO