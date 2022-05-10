ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Abortion Rights Activists Protest Outside Conservative Supreme Court Justices' Homes

NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivists supporting abortion rights demonstrated Monday night outside Justice Samuel Alito’s house to protest the possible reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, following similar...

www.nbcwashington.com

NBC Washington

Abortion Debate Turns to Fight Over Funding in Maryland

A new law in Maryland allows the state to expand its pool of abortion providers this summer, but money for the training they need won’t come for more than a year. In April, Maryland lawmakers passed the Abortion Care Access Act and voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto. The measure says physician assistants, nurse practitioners and midwives can perform abortions.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Nurses March in DC for Better Working Conditions, COVID-19 Remembrance

Nurses demonstrated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Thursday to advocate for better working conditions and to remember health care professionals lost during the pandemic. Crowds of nurses marched at the White House. Many were holding signs, some reading "safe staffing saves lives" and calling for lower patient-to-staff ratios.
WASHINGTON, DC

