FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -A high-pressure system that has been in charge of our weather all week will continue to slowly move east. For Saturday the flow of air will be once again warm with highs reaching the 80s. It may not be quite as hot as recent days as we expect more cloud cover. There is a chance of some late afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. A cold front will work its way through our region on Sunday and bring cooler weather to the region. Your FIRST ALERT forecast has highs next week in the 70s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO