9 Test Sets Swimmers Love or Hate: Which is Your Nightmare?. It’s no secret that the swimming community holds an incredible diversity of talent – sprinters and distance swimmers, IMers and freestylers, backstrokers and breaststrokers. It’s also no secret that tensions between these groups can sometimes run strong, especially when different test sets and workouts are added to the mix. Nearly everybody knows the stereotypes: the IMers groan at the sprint workout, the butterfliers make fun of the breaststroke intervals, and the entire team shudders at the distance set. But beyond these simple interactions, what really goes on in everybody’s head during a practice?

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO