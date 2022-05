MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Friday, and throughout the weekend, there will be plenty to do in Meridian! The Jimmie Rodgers Music Fest continues as the Threefoot Festival kicks-off, and it should be a fun time had by all. However, keep an eye to the sky because hit/miss showers & storms will be possible. No day will be a wash-out, but PM storms are possible each day. If you get caught under a storm, expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. So, make sure to carry an umbrella with you this weekend.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO