‘Westworld’ Season 4 Trailer Released by HBO, Revealing June Premiere Date

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
HBO has released the first teaser for the upcoming fourth season of “ Westworld ,” revealing footage of the next installment to the science-fiction series.

HBO planned the release of the trailer as an easter egg for fans to uncover. The teaser surfaced online to all on Monday evening.

Cryptically titled “It doesn’t look like anything to me,” the teaser unfolds to the rhythm of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” perhaps ironically hinting at a not-so-perfect ordeal for its cast of existentially challenged androids. The teaser offers glimpses at what characters played by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan will be up to in the upcoming season.

The teaser features no dialogue, instead unfolding as a series of typically oblique, heady sci-fi images, depicting a dystopian version of New York City, smoke-emitting contraptions, people waltzing in the streets and flies. Lots of flies. HBO describes the upcoming season as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

“Westworld” was last seen on HBO more than two years ago, wrapping its third season in May 2020.

The teaser caps by revealing the premiere date for the fourth season. “Westworld” will debut the first of its eight-episode season on HBO and HBO Max on June 26.

“Westworld” comes from Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the sci-fi series. The pair also serve as executive producers alongside Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

Watch the full teaser below.

