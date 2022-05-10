ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

Local events in Redmond May 10 - May 17

Redmond Local
Redmond Local
 4 days ago

Below are events collected May 10 in Redmond for the coming days. In total, there are 11 events.

Sammamish Farmers Market

Starts at Wednesday 2022 May 11 04:00; Ends at Wednesday 2022 May 11 20:00

Red Barn Farm. 5703 208th Ave NE, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYaEy_0fYUR3VH00

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 4 - September 14, 2022 Wednesdays, 4PM - 8PM Location:Red Barn Farm at the bottom of Sahalee Way SR 202 Learn More

American Legion-District 11 Meeting

Starts at Wednesday 2022 May 11 10:00; Ends at Wednesday 2022 May 11 10:00

Veterans of Foreign Wars. 4330 148th Ave NE, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175Gw2_0fYUR3VH00

Learn More

Social Services Drop In

Starts at Thursday 2022 May 12 09:00; Ends at Thursday 2022 May 12 23:00

15990 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zSNA_0fYUR3VH00

Thursdays, 1-3pm For adults and teens. Meet with the City of Redmond Homeless Outreach Administrator Tisza Rutherford during her drop-in office hours at the Redmond Library For more information... Learn More

Ballarini Cookware at Costco Redmond

Starts at Friday 2022 May 13 00:00; Ends at Friday 2022 May 13 22:00

Costco Wholesale. 7725 188th Ave NE, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzDIs_0fYUR3VH00

Ballarini Cookware Costco Redmond Roadshow Schedule Ballarini Cookware will have their Costco Roadshow display set up at your local Costco Redmond starting Friday, May 13, 2022 through Sunday, May... Learn More

WPS presents Gathering Blue

Starts at Friday 2022 May 13 07:00; Ends at Friday 2022 May 13 20:00

Willows Preparatory School (WPS). 12280 Redmond - Woodinville Rd NE, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Il8A_0fYUR3VH00

Welcome to the Willows Preparatory School production of "Gathering Blue" by Eric Coble! Learn More

Perfume de Tango Milonga in Redmond

Starts at Friday 2022 May 13 22:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 02:00

DanceWorks Studio. 16641 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvPMi_0fYUR3VH00

Join us for our new and elegant "Perfume de Tango" Milonga, as the main floor at DanceWorks is transformed into a Tango Salon every 2nd Friday night. Patty Leverett and DJ Elemer Dubrovay will... Learn More

Seattle World Whisky Day 2022

Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 01:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 16:00

Downtown Park. 16101 NE, Redmond Way, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1619h1_0fYUR3VH00

Seattle World Whisky Day 2022 There’s something for every whisk(e)y lover to discover at Seattle World Whisky Day! We are kicking off a week-long celebration for World Whisky Day with SWWD in... Learn More

Bsides Seattle 2022

Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 03:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 18:00

Microsoft Visitor Center. 15010 NE 36th St Building 92, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZCDv_0fYUR3VH00

Bsides Seattle 2022 is happening on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 08:00AM PDT at Building 92 - Microsoft with tickets starting at $40.07 Learn More

Redmond Saturday Market

Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 09:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 14:00

Redmond Saturday Market. 9900 Willows Rd, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFaSD_0fYUR3VH00

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 29, 2022Saturdays, 9am - 2pmLocation:Overlake Christian Church on 9900 Willows Road Learn More

WPS presents Gathering Blue

Starts at Sunday 2022 May 15 02:00; Ends at Sunday 2022 May 15 15:00

Willows Preparatory School (WPS). 12280 Redmond - Woodinville Rd NE, Redmond, WA.

Welcome to the Willows Preparatory School production of "Gathering Blue" by Eric Coble! Learn More

Redmond Walking Tours 2022

Starts at Sunday 2022 May 15 08:00; Ends at Sunday 2022 May 15 22:00

7730 NE Leary Way, Redmond, WA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kV1js_0fYUR3VH00

Join lifelong Eastside resident Tom Hitzroth for a two-hour walking tour of Redmond's Historical district. Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
seattleschild.com

10 fun, themed playgrounds in the Seattle area to explore

Seattle has a plethora of options when it comes to playgrounds. Swings and slides, climbing structures and walls: so many things to do at the park that will keep your little (and big) kids engaged and active. These Seattle-area playgrounds have various themed features for children of all ages and interests.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of Tacoma Moves to Puyallup

Known as the South Sound's "ultimate summer get together" since 1986, The Taste of Tacoma is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center this year. With this new move comes a new name. Now known as the Taste Northwest, the event will still feature nearly 200 local food and specialty vendors, live entertainment, outdoor beer gardens, and more family-friendly events and activities.
TACOMA, WA
northcoastnews.com

The uncertain future of downtown Aberdeen and Hoquiam

If Aberdeen and Hoquiam are the beating heart of Grays Harbor County, then U.S. Highway 101 is the aorta. Snaking through the two downtown corridors, the famous highway carries timber trucks, tourists, and everyday residents through the county. But what do passersby see when they look out their windows? Often...
ABERDEEN, WA
hotelnewsresource.com

Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redmond, WA
Government
City
Redmond, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Woodinville, WA
Big Country News

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
SouthSoundTalk

Pierce County Restaurants Long Gone but Not Forgotten

Some of the most memorable events in our lives involve food. We gather over turkey and ham for Thanksgiving to share well wishes with family and friends. We celebrate the merger of two people into a marriage with toasts to good health and happiness. We mark the passage of time with annual meals involving flames, cake and ice cream.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Red Barn Farm#Wa#American#Costco Wholesale#Costco Redmond
q13fox.com

Oregon company fined $600,000, ordered to pay back WA families targeted by robocalls

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.
OREGON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Small Landlords In Limbo As Rental Assistance Wraps Up

Ayda owns a rental home in Lake City, which she said she leased at below-market rates to the current renter when she temporarily moved out of state for work before the pandemic. “I was providing affordable housing,” Ayda said, who asked that her last name not be published to preserve...
SEATTLE, WA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Being located on Paradise Point overlooking the Puget Sound, Duke's Seafood Restaurant is an ideal place to watch the sunset and enjoy a gourmet seafood meal. As soon as you step into Duke's you are greeted with a breathtaking view of the water as well as an array of unique seafood items available to order. Be sure to leave room for dessert because their homemade bread pudding with rum sauce is out of this world.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Police arrest six across Puget Sound region for large drug trafficking scheme

CENTRALIA, Wash. – Officials have arrested six people they say have been trafficking hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine across Washington state and part of California. The Centralia Police Department confirmed it started looking into this crime ring in 2021 when it noticed several people taking the drugs to people in Lewis, Thurston, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor and Pierce counties.
CENTRALIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Lynnwood City Council launches investigation into one of its own

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 10, 2022 – After an executive session that included the City’s attorney on Monday, the Lynnwood City Council voted unanimously, 6-0, to launch an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by a councilmember. “I move to authorize the City to initiate an investigation of allegations...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Redmond Local

Redmond Local

42
Followers
4
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Redmond Local News

Comments / 0

Community Policy