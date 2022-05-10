Local events in Redmond May 10 - May 17

Below are events collected May 10 in Redmond for the coming days. In total, there are 11 events.

Sammamish Farmers Market Starts at Wednesday 2022 May 11 04:00; Ends at Wednesday 2022 May 11 20:00 Red Barn Farm. 5703 208th Ave NE, Redmond, WA. Season: Summer Market Hours: May 4 - September 14, 2022 Wednesdays, 4PM - 8PM Location:Red Barn Farm at the bottom of Sahalee Way SR 202 Learn More

American Legion-District 11 Meeting Starts at Wednesday 2022 May 11 10:00; Ends at Wednesday 2022 May 11 10:00 Veterans of Foreign Wars. 4330 148th Ave NE, Redmond, WA. Learn More

Social Services Drop In Starts at Thursday 2022 May 12 09:00; Ends at Thursday 2022 May 12 23:00 15990 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA. Thursdays, 1-3pm For adults and teens. Meet with the City of Redmond Homeless Outreach Administrator Tisza Rutherford during her drop-in office hours at the Redmond Library For more information... Learn More

Ballarini Cookware at Costco Redmond Starts at Friday 2022 May 13 00:00; Ends at Friday 2022 May 13 22:00 Costco Wholesale. 7725 188th Ave NE, Redmond, WA. Ballarini Cookware Costco Redmond Roadshow Schedule Ballarini Cookware will have their Costco Roadshow display set up at your local Costco Redmond starting Friday, May 13, 2022 through Sunday, May... Learn More

WPS presents Gathering Blue Starts at Friday 2022 May 13 07:00; Ends at Friday 2022 May 13 20:00 Willows Preparatory School (WPS). 12280 Redmond - Woodinville Rd NE, Redmond, WA. Welcome to the Willows Preparatory School production of "Gathering Blue" by Eric Coble! Learn More

Perfume de Tango Milonga in Redmond Starts at Friday 2022 May 13 22:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 02:00 DanceWorks Studio. 16641 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA. Join us for our new and elegant "Perfume de Tango" Milonga, as the main floor at DanceWorks is transformed into a Tango Salon every 2nd Friday night. Patty Leverett and DJ Elemer Dubrovay will... Learn More

Seattle World Whisky Day 2022 Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 01:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 16:00 Downtown Park. 16101 NE, Redmond Way, Redmond, WA. Seattle World Whisky Day 2022 There’s something for every whisk(e)y lover to discover at Seattle World Whisky Day! We are kicking off a week-long celebration for World Whisky Day with SWWD in... Learn More

Bsides Seattle 2022 Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 03:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 18:00 Microsoft Visitor Center. 15010 NE 36th St Building 92, Redmond, WA. Bsides Seattle 2022 is happening on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 08:00AM PDT at Building 92 - Microsoft with tickets starting at $40.07 Learn More

Redmond Saturday Market Starts at Saturday 2022 May 14 09:00; Ends at Saturday 2022 May 14 14:00 Redmond Saturday Market. 9900 Willows Rd, Redmond, WA. Season: Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 29, 2022Saturdays, 9am - 2pmLocation:Overlake Christian Church on 9900 Willows Road Learn More

WPS presents Gathering Blue Starts at Sunday 2022 May 15 02:00; Ends at Sunday 2022 May 15 15:00 Willows Preparatory School (WPS). 12280 Redmond - Woodinville Rd NE, Redmond, WA. Welcome to the Willows Preparatory School production of "Gathering Blue" by Eric Coble! Learn More