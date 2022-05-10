Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Faulkner; Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Stone, northern Woodruff, Independence, southeastern Searcy, Jackson, Van Buren, Cleburne, northeastern Faulkner, White and south central Lawrence Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1204 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Imo to near Steprock to Waldenburg. Movement was south at 25 mph. Gusty winds will also be noted out ahead of the storms as well. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Searcy... Batesville Newport... Heber Springs Mountain View... Clinton Fairfield Bay... Augusta Marshall... Bald Knob Judsonia... Tuckerman Kensett... Diaz Newark... Greers Ferry Swifton... Quitman Guy... Higginson This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 37 and 101, and near mile marker 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO