Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Superior, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Alger; Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette and west central Alger Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1219 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over K I Sawyer, or 15 miles south of Marquette, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marquette, K. I. Sawyer Airport, Deerton, Harvey, K I Sawyer, Gwinn, Sands, Skandia, Shot Point, Beaver Grove, Little Lake and Carlshend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Comments / 0