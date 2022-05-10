ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Al Horford helps Celtics pull even with Bucks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Czlkh_0fYUQhdb00

Al Horford poured in a career-playoff-high 30 points as the visiting Boston Celtics earned a 116-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night to even their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

The 15-year NBA veteran shot 11 of 14 from the field, including a 5-of-7 mark from 3-point range, to swing homecourt advantage back in Boston’s favor. The Celtics overcame an 11-point, third-quarter deficit.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston.

Jayson Tatum also had 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart both tallied 18 points. Smart dished out eight assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was outstanding once again, pacing Milwaukee with 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. He shot 14 of 32 from the floor.

Jrue Holiday contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Brook Lopez supplied 17 points and seven rebounds.

Boston went on a 10-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to tie the game, and the Celtics outscored the Bucks 43-28 in the final period. It was the Celtics’ highest-scoring quarter through eight postseason games this year.

The Bucks had made their move in the third quarter behind 13 points from Antetokounmpo, leading by as much as 76-65. The Celtics pulled within seven by the start of the fourth.

After once leading by 10 in the first half, the Bucks went into the break with a narrow 48-47 lead.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 15 points and 11 rebounds before halftime and was the only Milwaukee scorer in double figures.

The Bucks were extremely active on defense in the opening half, turning seven Boston turnovers into 11 points. Milwaukee also won the battle on the glass prior to halftime, hauling in 29 rebounds compared to the Celtics’ 21.

Brown and Horford each went for 11 points, and Tatum added nine despite going just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Tatum finished 3 of 10 from long distance, while the rest of the Celtics were a respectable 11 of 27 (40.7 percent). The Bucks hit 9 of 27 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range, and they wound up with a 48-38 rebounding advantage.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Klay gets in Brooks' face after Flagrant foul shove on Steph

Dillon Brooks has been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation during the Western Conference semifinals series between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. In Game 2, he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for injuring Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. That also earned him a suspension for Game 3.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Al Horford
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy