A Manasquan man is pedaling cross country to raise money for diabetes awareness -- doing Jersey Proud.

Randy Wussler is in Texas getting ready to ride another 70 miles on bike, making his way back home. Wussler is 1,000 miles in on a 3,400-mile trip. He hopes to be back home in about a month.

Wussler's daughter has had Type 1 diabetes for 25 years. So far, he's raised $18,000.