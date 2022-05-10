ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine requirements lifted for students attending prom at public schools

Students will once again get to enjoy a major high school moment, regardless of their COVID vaccination status.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that vaccination is not required to attend prom at public schools.

The pandemic forced high schools across the United States to cancel proms for the last two years.

Mayor Adams and education Chancellor David Banks announced the decision earlier, saying that the city’s “Stay Safe and Stay Open Plan” contributed to the change.

This change comes as COVID-19 cases have been rising slightly across the city as the city moved up to a medium COVID-19 risk level last week.

