ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Abortion rights activists rally at Justice Alito’s home

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHXfV_0fYUPs4900

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — About one hundred protesters gathered and marched to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s home on Monday, May 9. The group was rallying around abortion rights.

The protest comes one week after a draft decision was leaked regarding Roe v. Wade. Justice Alito is the second Justice who has had protesters rally at their house. While marching, the group chanted, “Pro-life is a lie! You don’t care if people die!”

Two medevac helicopters called for major accident

The group marched for ten minutes to the home, chanting all the way. “Our bodies, our lives! Our right to decide” rang through the street.

Criticism over rallying at a Justice’s home did not deter the group. Kelly, one abortion rights activist who declined to give her last name, said, “If you’re going to say this is too much, please keep that same energy to the people who are getting harassed, the clinics who are getting attacked and the people who are just trying to live their lives without having a child they do not want.”

The goal of the rally was to make sure Roe v. Wade is not overturned and to call on lawmakers in Congress to see the outrage and take action. Laura, another abortion rights activist who declined to give her last name, said, “As we speak, states are not only drafting and filing band on abortion but also legislation on criminalizing IVF, miscarriages’, gender-affirming care and you better believe S.C.O.T.U.S. is coming for marriage equality and public education next.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Washington Dc#Abortion Clinics#Protest#Lexjuareztv
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy