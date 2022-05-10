A summer feel this week

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The month of May is all about racing here in central Indiana, and racing has been a huge part of a certain champion driver from Franklin, Indiana. Emerson Axsom has been winning trophies in racing for the last 12 years, which is even more incredible when you consider he’s only 17 years old. But for Emerson, racing is all about family, even when he was holding the checkered flag as a 5-year-old.

