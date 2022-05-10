A summer feel this week

INDIANAPOLIS — After a dry stretch this week, rain chances return this weekend. The GMR Grand Prix at IMS is on Saturday with a green flag at 3:45 p.m. If you are going to the race, take the rain gear, but you won't need it all day. Scattered storms...
INDIANAPOLIS — Anyway you slice it, today is a miserably muggy day in central Indiana. 70+ degree dewpoints are notable anytime of year — let alone here in mid-May. This is only the ninth day in the past 30 years with a Muggy Meter this high this early in the season.
INDIANAPOLIS — There is going to be an impressive show in the night sky Sunday. "This is one of those events, you don't need a telescope. You can use your own two eyes, look up," said Brian Murphy, director of Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium at Butler University. In just...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A new mural was unveiled in Speedway Wednesday. "The Spirit of Community: Mural on Main” features an IndyCar from 1926, which is the year the town of Speedway was incorporated. The community helped make it a reality. The Speedway Arts Council worked with the Indianapolis...
FRANKLIN, Ind. — The month of May is all about racing here in central Indiana, and racing has been a huge part of a certain champion driver from Franklin, Indiana. Emerson Axsom has been winning trophies in racing for the last 12 years, which is even more incredible when you consider he’s only 17 years old. But for Emerson, racing is all about family, even when he was holding the checkered flag as a 5-year-old.
INDIANAPOLIS — Over nine days, more than 2,500 race cars, hot rods and other collector cars will be sold to the highest bidder at the Mecum Auction Spring Classic. The 35th annual auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is bigger than ever this year. The auction runs May 13-21.
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Off the beaten path at the foot of Brazos River, Payton Moore is more than just an avid angler. “YouTube fisherman is kind of the unofficial title, but at the end of the day, I’m a conservation educator," Moore said. He used to be...
INDIANAPOLIS — Private companies are buying more homes across the nation and in Central Indiana. MIBOR Realtor Association tells 13 Investigates it’s identified six national and international companies that are doing most of the investment buying locally. MIBOR said it is currently looking at federal and state records...
CARMEL, Ind. — NOTE: The video accompanying this story is from a previous Stutz Artists Open House. The 2022 Stutz Artists Annual Open House moves to Carmel this year. Starting on Thursday, May 12 at The Horton Fan Factory at 201 W. Carmel Drive, the event continues through Saturday, May 14.
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Avanti was a four-seater hot rod designed by Studebaker as a last gasp for the Indiana car maker. The Avanti could not save Studebaker 60 years ago, but a Greenfield man brings the classic sports car back to life in his auto shop. "This is...
MANSFIELD, Ohio — "Welcome to Shawshank.”. Get ready to explore movie magic as a bus tour of The Shawshank Redemption filming locations in Ohio launches this June. The journey features a three-hour driving tour to all of the movie’s sites in the Mansfield area. The experience culminates with a guided walking tour inside the Shawshank prison itself at the Ohio State Reformatory. Guests should plan on spending at least four-and-a-half hours for the entire tour.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Most people vividly remember their first visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 1951, a 14-year-old teenager named Roger watched his first race from the wooden stands in Turn 4. Roger Penske was captivated by the sights and sounds of the track. And now, "The Captain"...
INDIANAPOLIS — We're in for a real treat in the sky the end of this weekend as the Earth's orbit takes it between the sun and moon...resulting in a lunar eclipse. There are different types of eclipses based on how much of the Earth's shadow covers the moon. Here's a description of each from NASA:
INDIANAPOLIS — Richard Propes has dedicated more than 30 years of his life to combatting domestic violence and violence against children. He founded the Tenderness Tour in 1989 and has since traveled over 6,000 miles in a wheelchair across the state to raise money for organizations preventing domestic violence. He is a double amputee.
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — On John Haynes' 99th birthday, there was all the usual celebrating with friends, family and cake. But the icing on that cake came in the form of a very special gift at the Noblesville Air Field. "Let's make our way up here," said Haynes' son, Robert,...
DENVER — She's known to the world as an Olympic swimmer with five gold medals, but to family and friends, Missy Franklin-Johnson is most famous for being a loving daughter, wife and mom to a beautiful baby girl. Missy sat down with 9NEWS anchor Kim Christiansen to talk about...
DALLAS — A college community is mourning the death of a cheerleader from North Texas, who died after posting a heartbreaking note on her Instagram page. Student-athlete Arlana Miller, 19, was a freshman cheerleader at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., and was found dead late on May 4. Miller, a DeSoto High School graduate, was pursuing a degree in agriculture, Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks said in a press release.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to reports of a fire coming from the top of an apartment building in downtown Indianapolis Thursday. The fire started shortly before 1 p.m. at a building in the 900 block of North Meridian Street, near Ninth Street. There were heavy flames and smoke...
INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of kids who go through the Make-A-Wish program ask for things like trips to Disney World or a chance to meet their favorite celebrity. But one little girl from Indiana decided to use her wish to thank the doctors and nurses who helped her beat cancer.
