Indianapolis, IN

A summer feel this week

WTHR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — It is going to be a very warm week, with high temperatures in the 80s. We...

www.wthr.com

City
Indianapolis, IN
WTHR

IndyCar-themed 'Mural on Main' unveiled in Speedway Wednesday

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A new mural was unveiled in Speedway Wednesday. "The Spirit of Community: Mural on Main” features an IndyCar from 1926, which is the year the town of Speedway was incorporated. The community helped make it a reality. The Speedway Arts Council worked with the Indianapolis...
SPEEDWAY, IN
WTHR

17-year-old Franklin racer is all about family

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The month of May is all about racing here in central Indiana, and racing has been a huge part of a certain champion driver from Franklin, Indiana. Emerson Axsom has been winning trophies in racing for the last 12 years, which is even more incredible when you consider he’s only 17 years old. But for Emerson, racing is all about family, even when he was holding the checkered flag as a 5-year-old.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

MIBOR identifies top six companies buying Indiana homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Private companies are buying more homes across the nation and in Central Indiana. MIBOR Realtor Association tells 13 Investigates it’s identified six national and international companies that are doing most of the investment buying locally. MIBOR said it is currently looking at federal and state records...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Stutz Artists Open House opens Thursday in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — NOTE: The video accompanying this story is from a previous Stutz Artists Open House. The 2022 Stutz Artists Annual Open House moves to Carmel this year. Starting on Thursday, May 12 at The Horton Fan Factory at 201 W. Carmel Drive, the event continues through Saturday, May 14.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

‘Shawshank Redemption’ bus tours taking movie fans to filming locations this summer in Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio — "Welcome to Shawshank.”. Get ready to explore movie magic as a bus tour of The Shawshank Redemption filming locations in Ohio launches this June. The journey features a three-hour driving tour to all of the movie’s sites in the Mansfield area. The experience culminates with a guided walking tour inside the Shawshank prison itself at the Ohio State Reformatory. Guests should plan on spending at least four-and-a-half hours for the entire tour.
MANSFIELD, OH
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — We're in for a real treat in the sky the end of this weekend as the Earth's orbit takes it between the sun and moon...resulting in a lunar eclipse. There are different types of eclipses based on how much of the Earth's shadow covers the moon. Here's a description of each from NASA:
ASTRONOMY
WTHR

Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin pursues new passions after retiring

DENVER — She's known to the world as an Olympic swimmer with five gold medals, but to family and friends, Missy Franklin-Johnson is most famous for being a loving daughter, wife and mom to a beautiful baby girl. Missy sat down with 9NEWS anchor Kim Christiansen to talk about...
DENVER, IN
WTHR

College cheerleader found dead after posting heartbreaking note on Instagram

DALLAS — A college community is mourning the death of a cheerleader from North Texas, who died after posting a heartbreaking note on her Instagram page. Student-athlete Arlana Miller, 19, was a freshman cheerleader at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., and was found dead late on May 4. Miller, a DeSoto High School graduate, was pursuing a degree in agriculture, Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks said in a press release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTHR

Indianapolis firefighters respond to downtown building fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to reports of a fire coming from the top of an apartment building in downtown Indianapolis Thursday. The fire started shortly before 1 p.m. at a building in the 900 block of North Meridian Street, near Ninth Street. There were heavy flames and smoke...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

