It's the perfect time of year to visit Storybook Land. Springtime is perfect for a day or night with the family at the famous Storybook Land in South Jersey. It has been making wonderful memories for families for 66 years. It's the fantastic Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township that opened in 1955. It is an amazing theme park that salutes the stories we have grown up with over the years. Attractions like the Three Little Pigs, Mother Goose, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and Jill, Three Bears, and Santa Claus.

1 DAY AGO