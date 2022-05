Earl F. Coers, age 94, of Deer Grove, died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his home. Earl was born April 11, 1928 in Tampico the son of Fred and Roberta (Peterson) Coers. He served in the US Army and was an instructor at West Point before being deployed to Korea for the war. He later farmed for many years retiring in 1993. He married Patricia Ackerson on May 21, 1950 in Tampico. Earl enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, golfing, playing cards and deer hunting. He was one of the founding members of the State of Illinois Drainage Commission.

