Jackson County, FL

Man charged with hit-and-run involving 9-year-old girl in Jackson Co.

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Clermont man is charged after hitting a child with his vehicle and fleeing the scene on Friday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 9-year-old girl ran across the parking lot of a local restaurant as the man in an SUV was driving through the lot. He reportedly did not see the girl due to a parked car.

The driver hit the left side of the girl, causing her to fall down and suffer minor injuries, FHP said.

FHP said the man drove away from the scene but was later located by law enforcement. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash.

WMBB

WMBB

