Laurens County, SC

Summer Reading program returns to Laurens County libraries

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Reading at the Laurens County Libraries is back, featuring this year’s theme, Find Your Fantasy. Start on June 1 by dropping into the Laurens library, Clinton branch or the Bookmobile to collect a tracking card...

Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon on 2 new businesses in Laurens

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) started National Small Business Week by hosting two grand opening ribbon cutting events in downtown Laurens. LCCC President and CEO Amanda Munyan, City of Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn, and Main Street Laurens Director Jonathan Irick joined the Chamber staff and community members to celebrate these grand openings.
Faulkner to lead Laurens Preparatory Academy

Current Laurens District 55 High School Principal, Dr. Tina Faulkner, has been named Director of Laurens Preparatory Academy beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. The position has been held for several years by Dr. Debbie Fulton who is leaving the school district to pursue other career interests. Prior to being...
Newly-formed Upstate Preservation Trust aims to save overlooked sites

Sam Hayes has a passion for preserving Upstate history, and buildings and property are a tangible way to do it. So he began his own nonprofit, Upstate Preservation Trust, to stop time and vandals from destroying land, buildings, cemeteries or even entire districts. The group issued its first list of...
Piedmont Blues & Roots Festival to take over downtown Laurens

The inaugural Piedmont Blues & Roots Festival will take over downtown Laurens on Saturday, May 14. “My primary goal – and I think it’s in line with the city’s primary goal and that of Main Street Laurens – is to bring awareness of the people who were born here that have, in my opinion, not been properly celebrated or recognized here,” festival organizer Hunter Holmes, a musician and aficionado of blues and roots music genres, told Roots Magazine.
Your Kids Can Get Rewarded For Great Grades in Greenville, SC

Where can you bring your child to celebrate great grades? In Greenville, SC there are a number of local businesses who will help reward your kids with good grades. So, you and your child (and hopefully the teacher) have survived the school year! WAHOO! Now- what else are those awesome grades good for? Lots!
Former Spartanburg County teacher turning 106

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County School District Two plans to celebrate a beloved figure in the community who turns 106 on Wedesday. Ella Mae Colbert, a beloved figure in the community and a former Chesnee Elementary School teacher, will turn 106 years old. The school district will...
Lander, Self Regional Healthcare honor inaugural Self Scholars

Coming from a manufacturing background, Self Regional Healthcare’s Vice President of Human Resources Brent Parris said he used to think of his job in terms of making widgets. His perspective changed, however, when he made the switch to the health care industry. “A big reason for me joining Self...
Twelve LDHS students graduate from PTC with Associate in Arts degree

The first group of college graduates from the Laurens District 55 High School Middle College program walked across the stage at the spring graduation ceremony at Piedmont Technical College on May 5. Twelve students participated in this new program in partnership with PTC. The Middle College program is an opportunity...
Upstate neighbors voice frustration over proposed development

FIVE FORKS, SC (FOX Carolina) - More traffic, runoff and headaches are coming to an intersection of Five Forks. Those words come from neighbors who live within feet of a proposed commercial building along Batesville and Roper Mountain Road. A developer suggests a three-story assisted living facility with 108 units....
Glimpses of Greenville: City View site remains a hot bed of ambition

At the end of April, RingoFire, a marketing and advertising firm, held its second annual Hardware Huddle event where 30 major home-improvement brands and two major retailers set up outside booths on the campus as well as within the walls of their century-old building. The company’s founder and CEO, Brian Sterns, started the marketing and advertising firm in 2016 and within the first five years was recognized by Adweek as the world’s sixth fastest-growing agency. Two prestigious Davey Awards soon followed and with its recent naming as the agency of record for the National Hardware Show and the addition of their CampFire agency, the company is poised for ongoing growth and success.
Presbyterian College announces Vice President

VICE PRESIDENT for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Presbyterian College president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg announced today that Dr. Selena Blair is the college’s first Rogers-Ingram Vice President for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Blair is currently the director of equity and inclusion and Title IX coordinator at Limestone University...
Report: Elevated nitrogen levels in Boyd’s Mill Pond, Lake Greenwood

The health of the Reedy River continues to improve but challenges remain, according to the 2022 Reedy River Report Card released May 3 by the Reedy River Water Quality Group. The report card comes out every three years, and among the findings in the most recent version, the report notes phosphorus levels in the river have dropped by 90% since 1990. On the other hand, elevated nitrogen levels — mainly from nutrient pollution from things like fertilizer — have been noted in Boyd’s Mill Pond near Ware Shoals and Lake Greenwood along the river’s lower reaches in Laurens County.

Community Policy