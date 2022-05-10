ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Kyle Farmer breaks slump to help power Reds past Brewers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwUBU_0fYUOHNt00

Kyle Farmer snapped a 0-for-34 slump with a three-run homer and Brandon Drury also added a three-run long ball to power the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, 10-5, Monday night. Farmer’s homer broke the longest hitless drought by a Reds player since 1954 and led the Reds to their first winning streak of the year at two straight.

Every Reds starter had at least one hit and one run scored while the victory gave Cincinnati its third win in four games. Milwaukee lost its season-high third in a row.

Filling in for Joey Votto, Colin Moran also stayed red-hot for Cincinnati, belting his third homer in two games off Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff (3-2) in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

Making his first start of the season after rehabbing a strained right shoulder in spring training, Reds ace Luis Castillo was effective for three innings before tiring over his final two innings.

The right-hander allowed a leadoff single to Kolten Wong to start the game but then induced a 5-4-3 double play by Willy Adames. Castillo retired eight straight before walking Wong to open the fourth.

After a one-out walk to Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez, named National League player of the week earlier in the day, doubled to left-center to put the Brewers in the lead, 2-1.

Castillo surrendered a solo homer to Omar Narvaez to open the fifth, putting Milwaukee up 3-1, before issuing a one-out walk to Jace Peterson.

After Wong flew out, Castillo appeared to get out of further trouble when Willy Adames grounded to Kyle Farmer at short. But Farmer bobbled the chance and his relay to second base was late, allowing the inning to continue, and a miscue that cost Castillo the win.

Manager David Bell pulled Castillo after 4 2/3 innings and Luis Cessa (1-0) recorded the final out of the fifth. Castillo allowed three runs on three hits, walked three and struck out five on 87 pitches while Cessa earned the win, charged with two runs on three hits over an inning of work.

The Reds, who were outscored 34-12 in Milwaukee’s three-game sweep last week, responded immediately with their fourth big inning in as many games. Cincinnati scored five times in the fifth, with the big blow coming on Drury’s three-run homer off Woodruff to dead center. Drury’s team-leading sixth homer put the Reds up 5-3.

Farmer’s homer to right-center off Hoby Milner gave the Reds insurance in the seventh. The Reds bullpen retired the final 10 batters to secure the win.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Homer, OH
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC Sports

Celtics' biggest weakness finally came back to haunt them in Game 5

BOSTON -- The Celtics led the Milwaukee Bucks by 14 points with 10 minutes remaining Wednesday night at TD Garden. A Game 5 victory and a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals seemed all but a formality. So, what happened?. "We box out, we win the game," Celtics guard...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Luis Cessa
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Drury
Person
Jace Peterson
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy