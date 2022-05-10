Oakland-Detroit Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Josh Harrison to Vince Velasquez. Aaron Judge walks. Josh Donaldson lines out to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Aaron Judge scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. 2 runs,...
Robinson Canó has found another job in the majors, signing with San Diego less than a week after being released by the Mets. The Padres plan to use the 39-year-old Canó as a left-handed bat off the bench. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second base and designated hitter.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. He missed the final two games of this week's series at Washingon with what was described as a sore left wrist.
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
