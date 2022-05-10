ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Oakland-Detroit Runs

Athletics third. Luis Barrera lines out to center field to...

N.Y. Yankees-Chicago White Sox Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Josh Harrison to Vince Velasquez. Aaron Judge walks. Josh Donaldson lines out to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Aaron Judge scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. 2 runs,...
LEADING OFF: Canó joins Padres, Kershaw out, Kirby back home

Robinson Canó has found another job in the majors, signing with San Diego less than a week after being released by the Mets. The Padres plan to use the 39-year-old Canó as a left-handed bat off the bench. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second base and designated hitter.
Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. He missed the final two games of this week's series at Washingon with what was described as a sore left wrist.
Padres sign Robinson Canó, plan to use him off the bench

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench. Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter.
