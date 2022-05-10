ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadio Mané Reportedly Wanted By Bayern Munich

By Cruyff Turns Anonymous
Cover picture for the articleLiverpool forward Sadio Mané has had quite a year. The Senegalese forward has captained his national team to the African Cup of Nations title as well as a World Cup berth, and has been in red-hot form for club team Liverpool during the winter and spring. One of the most interesting...

OFFICIAL: Newcastle United will stay in the Premier League next season

After all the suffering. After all of the losses, the draws, and the lack of victories. After all of the takeover drama. After appointing an extraordinary coach. After rebuilding the team’s chemistry and attitude from the ground—or even deeper. After all of that, Newcastle United is staying in...
Chelsea vs. Liverpool: FA Cup Final 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are ruled out for the final, while N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić are [cue shock] in training and will likely be available for Chelsea. While Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem a manager who would risk fielding players who are not fully fit...
Son Heung-Min nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

In Tottenham Hotspur’s big North London Derby win over Arsenal yesterday, Son Heung-Min was electric, scoring another goal and extending his red-hot streak of form. Now he’s being recognized for his play with, I believe, his first ever nomination for Premier League Player of the Season!. Yesterday’s goal...
Roberto Firmino
Hasan Salihamidžić
Sadio Mané
Robert Lewandowski
Diogo Jota
Mohamed Salah
Tottenham vs. Arsenal: NLD Community Player Ratings

BIG GAMES RESULT IN BIG GAME PLAYERS! Tottenham Hotspur hosted the (rescheduled) North London Derby on Thursday evening knowing they had to beat their arch-rivals to have any shot of finishing top four. What did they do? Put them to the sword. Harry Kane scored a brace and Son Heung-Min scored another past a ten-man Arsenal side after Rob Holding was sent off for two yellow cards in the first half.
Watford 0-0 Everton: Instant reaction - Toffees held to dull draw

Everton played out a goalless draw with Watford to claim one more point in their battle for survival, but this felt like an opportunity missed. The Toffees paid for their overcautious approach that had fared them so well in recent games, but didn’t quite work when they were expected to take the initiative.
Everton at Watford: Opposition Analysis | Maintaining Focus

For the first time in quite a while, the Toffees go into a match as favourites, even more unusual in that Frank Lampard’s team are the visitors tonight at Vicarage Road and their record as the away team over the season is dreadful. This is mitigated by the fact that the Blues are coming off their first road victory since August, a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday and the opponents are Watford, who were officially relegated at the weekend. Everton have hit form over the last month and those efforts have pulled the club clear of the relegation zone. This run has been built on a gritty, disciplined approach, rather than playing teams off the park and certainly Lampard will have ensured his players retain focus for tonight’s game, as any easing off - even against weaker opposition - could prove disastrous. Here, we take a look at Roy Hodgson’s Watford in a little detail.
No matter who Spurs sign this summer, Ben Davies is worth keeping around

Over the past few years, Tottenham Hotspur have been desperate for a squad refresh. With Antonio Conte the fourth permanent manager since November 2019, it feels Spurs’ overall roster and squad building has fallen by the wayside as they have pivoted to meet the demands of their various managers. With the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Managing Director of Football last summer, Spurs finally started addressing this issue by shifting on some of the “deadwood” many Spurs supporters had been talking.
Frenkie de Jong linked with Manchester United move

Manchester United is closing in on the signing of FC Barcelona central midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to multiple reports. There is a 95-percent chance the Dutchman will join the Premier League side this summer for a €70-80 million fee, per Barcelona journalist Gerard Romero. Barça would ideally like to keep de Jong, but the Catalan club’s financial situation and the midfielder’s market value could lead to his sale this summer.
Henderson Can Become The First Liverpool Captain To Win Everything

Jordan Brian Henderson, Liverpool’s skipper, will go down as an Anfield legend. That is no longer a question worth giving any additional air or ink to. He just is. The only questions worth our time these days are “How many trophies will Hendo lift?” and “Where does Hendo stand amongst all-time Liverpool captains?”
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances for Champions League football rest on the result of tonight’s match with rival Arsenal. This match should have been played back in January, but Arsenal filed a request to delay it under COVID-19 protocol when they only had one reported positive test and had just loaned a few players out. The Premier League granted it, leaving us with this insanely important match that will help shape the final standings in the table.
Eddie Nketiah shows Arsenal the future

Eddie Nketiah’s Arsenal career might be in its final stages. If it is his Arsenal swansong, Nketiah has given Arsenal a blueprint for the future. Nketiah’s two goals against Leeds took him to 4 for the season—as many as Alex Lacazette, who he has replaced in the lineup, and as many as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed in 14 Premier League games this season. Yet it is not just Nketiah’s goals that have been notable, but rather, his all around play, which has given Arsenal a different attacking threat.
Fabinho Ruled Out Until at Least Champions League Final

When key Liverpool holding midfielder Fabinho had to be withdrawn after just thirty minutes with an apparent hamstring issue, the hope was that the move was largely precautionary for the 28-year-old. It appears today that while his injury is not serious, it’s more serious than hoped, and according to reports...
Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal: Spurs roll past 10-man Gunners in North London Derby

It was one of the biggest, most highly anticipated, and potentially most consequential North London Derby in more than a decade. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Arsenal in a rare mid-week NLD, with Spurs needing a win to have any chance of making top four at the expense of their arch-rivals. Spurs were given a blow when central defender Cristian Romero was ruled out of the side after picking up a thigh bruise against Liverpool and with Davinson Sanchez replacing him.
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Going toe-to-toe with giants!

Let’s get the annoying portion of yesterday evening’s match out of the way then! What did the lads make of the refereeing decisions and although none of them directly impacted Aston Villa in terms of conceding a goal, is this just another reason as to why the officiating standards within the UK needs to be overhauled?
Erling Haaland chooses path of least impact in signing with Manchester City

In the post-Messi era of football, the two biggest and most coveted goal-scoring stars of the game are probably Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. And one of them is set to play in the Premier League next season, with Manchester City announcing an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the summer transfer of Haaland earlier this week. While the deal is still subject to personal terms, that is surely just a formality at this point and the 21-year-old superfreak will be pulling on the City shirt just like his father used to back in the day.
