A one-year-old child was treated at Oishei Children's Hospital for a mysterious and deadly hepatitis outbreak that has been spreading across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control is investigating the possible hepatitis infections, including some here in New York State. The first outbreak occurred in Alabama in October of 2021. Five children, ages one to six years old, suffered from severe liver illness and failure. The virus has since spread to 109 children in 25 states, including New York State. The cause of the outbreak is currently unknown. The children have been affected severely with 90 percent being hospitalized and 14 percent needing liver transplants.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO